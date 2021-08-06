Birds of a Feather: Northam Won't Call on Cuomo to Resign

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) is under fire for the damning results of an independent investigation, led by the state’s Democratic attorney general, that show he violated state and federal law with his multiple instances of sexual harassment in the workplace. Democratic lawmakers and governors are calling for Cuomo to resign, but one fellow member of the Democratic Governors Association (DGA) would not go as far.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D-VA) would not call on Cuomo to step aside.

“I will let the people of New York decide his fate. I think that’s the most appropriate thing. I’ve certainly got enough on my plate not to get involved in New York politics,” Northam said on Friday.

NEW: @MajorCBS asks Virginia Governor @RalphNortham about Andrew Cuomo and whether he thinks Cuomo should resign:



Northam’s own tenure as governor has been stained by scandals. In 2019, Northam went to bat for infanticide, arguing that babies already born could be subject to abortions if the mother so chooses. In the same week, yearbook photos of Northam in blackface resurfaced, though he since avoided addressing involvement. Northam also received resounding calls for his resignation throughout his tenure, but refused to step aside. It appears that Cuomo is employing a similar strategy, since the embattled governor has doubled down on his promise to remain in office. New York lawmakers are currently considering impeachment in light of his refusal to resign.