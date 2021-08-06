Poll: New Yorkers Say Gov. Cuomo Should Resign, Face Criminal Charges

More than half of New York voters said that Gov. Andrew Cuomo should be criminally charged after the state's attorney general announced an investigation found he sexually harassed 11 women, while more than two-thirds of New Yorkers think he should resign.

The Quinnipiac University poll found that 55 percent of New York voters think Cuomo should be charged following Tuesday's report from the AG. Only 29 percent said he should not face legal repercussions.

The poll also found that 70 percent of respondents support a Cuomo resignation due to an inability to govern, while 25 percent think he should maintain his gubernatorial role.

In the event that the governor does not resign, 63 percent of voters said he should be impeached and removed from office.

Cuomo said this week that he would not be resigning following the AG report.

The survey consisted of 615 respondents and had a margin of error of +/- 4 percentage points. It was conducted on Aug. 4 and 5.

This comes after Letitia James, the state's attorney general, found that Cuomo sexually harassed and even groped several female aides and state employees from 2013 to 2020.

"The independent investigation has concluded that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and violated federal and state law," James said. "The investigation found that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former New York state employees by engaging in unwelcome and non-consensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women."

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden are among the Democrats calling for Cuomo's resignation following the report.

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik (R) has called for Cuomo's arrest.