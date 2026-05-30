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Tipsheet

We Have the Results of Trump's Cognitive Score

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 30, 2026 7:00 AM
We Have the Results of Trump's Cognitive Score
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The results of President Trump’s physical are in, and they’re excellent. For starters, he isn’t a drooling vegetable. Second, he’s healthy. He’s fine, so for all the liberal media’s claims about him being diagnosed with some chronic illness, too bad. This guy isn’t Joe Biden, and you’re not qualified to weigh in on health matters. You were skilled at covering up Joe Biden’s visible, explicit mental decline. 

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Speaking of Biden, on the cognitive test, the president is sharp as a tack:

President Trump remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function. His demanding daily schedule, including multiple high-level meetings, public engagements, and regular physical activity, continues to support his overall well-being. Cognitive and physical performance are excellent. He is fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.”

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Why the Washington Nationals Just Fired One of Their Executives. Hint: It's Woke Nonsense. Matt Vespa
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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP MENTAL HEALTH TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WHITE HOUSE

Sounds like Trump is healthy enough to serve another term, in my opinion. 

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Why the Washington Nationals Just Fired One of Their Executives. Hint: It's Woke Nonsense. Matt Vespa
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