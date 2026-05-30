We Have the Results of Trump's Cognitive Score

The results of President Trump’s physical are in, and they’re excellent. For starters, he isn’t a drooling vegetable. Second, he’s healthy. He’s fine, so for all the liberal media’s claims about him being diagnosed with some chronic illness, too bad. This guy isn’t Joe Biden, and you’re not qualified to weigh in on health matters. You were skilled at covering up Joe Biden’s visible, explicit mental decline.

Advertisement

#BREAKING: Trump’s annual physical comes back healthy, doctor says he’s in great shape. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) May 30, 2026

NEW: The White House releases President Trump’s doctors’ memo.



Just before 11pm et Friday. pic.twitter.com/eFgLLMD0WG — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) May 30, 2026

MEMO on POTUS physical: pic.twitter.com/BqydyOfSO0 — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) May 30, 2026

After President Trump’s visit to Walter Reed lasted for several hours on Tuesday, the White House has released a 3 page memo from his doctor. He took a cognitive test in addition to cardiac and pulmonary tests and a number of labs: pic.twitter.com/BUCUloYjJ0 — Liz Landers (@ElizLanders) May 30, 2026

Speaking of Biden, on the cognitive test, the president is sharp as a tack:

President Trump remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function. His demanding daily schedule, including multiple high-level meetings, public engagements, and regular physical activity, continues to support his overall well-being. Cognitive and physical performance are excellent. He is fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.”

Sounds like Trump is healthy enough to serve another term, in my opinion.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.