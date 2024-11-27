Language in Would-Be Trump Assassin's Jailhouse Letter Sounds Awfully Familiar

Ryan Wesley Routh, the second suspect to attempt to assassinate then-candidate Donald Trump, sent Politico a letter parroting mainstream media talking points that vilify Trump. At one point in the four-page letter, penned from behind bars, the alleged would-be Trump assassin calls Trump a "dictator."

Ryan Routh — the second would-be Trump assassin — sent letters to Palm Beach Post & Politico from jail after his arrrest, and it appears from his writing he may have been motivated by all of the “dictator” rhetoric pushed by Dems.https://t.co/gTCthBNdF6https://t.co/4Nfm3Ck43q pic.twitter.com/cuKGzdxMJ9 — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) November 26, 2024

According to the anti-Trump screed — written prior to the 2024 presidential election — Routh warned that if Trump were to win, the country would need to strip the president's commander-in-chief status ahead of Inauguration Day.

"We must limit all Presidential power before Trump seizes our country," Routh wrote. This includes finding a way to "remove the power of our military by the President and place it with Congress before January," he urged in the event of a Trump victory.

In the wake of the two assassination attempts, Trump said the suspected gunman, referring to Routh, truly believed the "highly inflammatory language" of his political opponents and "acted" on it accordingly.

On the campaign trail, days before dropping out of the race and in the aftermath of the first failed attempt on Trump's life, President Joe Biden doubled down on asserting that Trump is a "threat to democracy" during an NBC News interview.

"How do you talk about the threat to democracy, which is real, when a president says things like he says?" Biden said. "Do you just not say anything because it might incite somebody?"

His running mate and eventual replacement on the Democratic ticket, Vice President Kamala Harris, has said, "Donald Trump is a threat to our democracy and fundamental freedoms," and regularly railed about "the threat he poses."

Routh's jailhouse letter was reportedly riddled with such Democratic rhetoric invoking "freedom" and "democracy."

Per Politico, Routh praised himself and Thomas Matthew Crooks, the first failed Trump shooter, as "ready to die for freedom and democracy."

Routh, who is awaiting trial, signed the letter: "Trump Alleged Shooter." Below the moniker were Routh's inmate number and an address for the federal detention center in Miami, where he's been held since he allegedly tried to kill Trump at his West Palm Beach golf course.

Routh sent a similar pre-election letter to The Palm Beach Post, in which he also referred to Trump as a "dictator."

"Palm Beach should be leading the way and guiding our country hopefully to choose democracy over a dictator," Routh wrote.

As for the Politico article, its subheading densely asks, "Ryan Routh allegedly tried to shoot Donald Trump. What does he believe?" It's a no-brainer the guy who (allegedly) tried to take out Trump is an anti-Trumper. Moreover, he has a Biden-Harris bumper sticker slapped on his truck.

The author of the article, Politico's senior writer Ankush Khardori, a former federal prosecutor at the U.S. Justice Department, seems to take Routh's words at face value — or at least puts more stock in the ramblings of a wackjob accused of attempted murder than what it's worth. Routh, based on what he wrote, has "no particular affinity for the Democratic Party," reads the Politico piece, which mentions that Routh "explicitly disclaimed any affiliation with the Democratic Party."

According to Khardori's assessment, we can't possibly know what motivated Routh:

But are Biden and Harris to blame for Routh's plot? Routh clearly views Trump as a threat to democracy, echoing a major piece of Democrats' case against Trump during this election cycle, as well as that of anti-Trump Republicans. That said, the only reference to Biden is made amid the discussion of the Middle East, as described above. The letter didn't mention Harris at all.



In the end, we can't know what may have driven an agitated mind to attempt a heinous act. You don't have to believe Routh based on what he put in his letter. He’s not exactly a reliable narrator. But you also don't have to take the word of partisan politicians. The only thing for certain in this polarized climate is that the debate isn't going away.

We don't have ourselves a head-scratcher here. Routh's X account frequently spewed fear-mongering propaganda one would find on left-wing airwaves about "fighting for democracy." Just look at Politico's media cohorts like NBC News host Lester Holt, whom Routh venerated. On X, Routh commended Holt for "push[ing] us to behave better." "I so enjoyed todays editorial closing that recognized our ignorance and pushed us to behave better—I would like that to happen every day…please use your platform to make us all better people…Thanks," read Routh's May 2021 post, tagging Holt. In March 2022, Routh wrote in a reply to "NBC Nightly News," Holt's evening program: "I was moved by Lester Holt being emotionally shaken on last nights newscast; he is the first real human to show the gravity of this war and he is the best man in the world in my books. Ill stand side by side with Lester to fight a war and have his back any day." Holt himself tried to victim-blame Trump for the second assassination attempt, suggesting that the Trump campaign sharing stories of Haitians consuming cats, grabbing geese, and decapitating ducks in Springfield, Ohio, somehow prompted the assassination plot. NBC News' Lester Holt suggests that Trump and JD Vance are responsible for the assassination attempt on Trump today, suggesting that it's tied to them repeating stories they have heard about Haitians eating animals in Springfield, Ohio.pic.twitter.com/FDrlzhc1MG — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 15, 2024 Holt's own outlet, NBC News, downplayed the near-assassination of the Republican presidential nominee, now president-elect, as the "Trump golf club incident." Why is NBC News describing a second assassination attempt against President Trump as a “golf club incident” ???? pic.twitter.com/RnGWWp5nqM — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) September 16, 2024 Prosecutors previously warned the court that Routh would try to contact the media. In an Oct. 16 motion to restrict Routh's access to the case file, fearing "widespread dissemination of the discovery materials," U.S. Attorney Markenzy LaPointe noted Routh had already "drafted multiple letters addressed to various media outlets to discuss his world views." Additionally, on Sept. 27, Routh told his daughter during a phone call that the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) denied NBC's request to conduct an in-jail interview, LaPointe said. Routh then indicated he wanted to mail letters to a number of news agencies. Not only has he shown an interest in talking to the press, "Routh himself has proven to be someone who desires the spotlight," LaPointe wrote. "Within the past few years, Routh self-published a book in which he called for the assassination of Former President Donald J. Trump; exuded condemnation towards the Former President both in public and private messages; [...] and drafted a separate letter in which he announces a $150,000 bounty for someone to complete his objective of assassinating the Former President." In response, Routh's defense attorneys challenged the prosecution's concerns over their client attempting to publicize his political viewpoints, sway public opinion through the media, and thereby taint the trial. "Ironically, however, it is the government that has been disseminating information to influence the public's perception of this case," the defense wrote, pointing to prosecutors publishing Routh's previous letter that placed a bounty on Trump's head. The DOJ released a letter written by Ryan Wesley Routh offering $150,000 to anyone who could 'finish the job' on President Trump.



The DOJ, which is trying to put Trump in prison, is now offering a bounty on Trump’s head by releasing this.



Why else would they release this? pic.twitter.com/r5u3RFBrIC — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 23, 2024 "It is up to you now to finish the job; and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job," Routh wrote.