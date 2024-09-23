Is This Hamas Mastermind Dead?
Is This Why a Reporter's Relationship With RFK Jr. Got Exposed?
CNN Guest Drops a Reality Check on the 'Ohio Haitians Revived Springfield' Narrative
What Is Kamala Even Talking About Here?
Vapid Celebrities For Kamala Harris
Why the SEC Wants Sanctions Against Musk
Feds Raid Homes of Interim NYPD Commissioner a Week After His Predecessor Resigned...
This May Be the Greatest Thing to Come Out of Trump's 'Eating the...
The Three Branches of Rule
It’s All They Have
The Deep State vs. the People
Remember How Kamala Harris Said She’d Gun Down an Intruder in Her Home?...
Why a 7-Eleven Is Closing in DC After Just One Year of Opening
All Roads Lead to Tehran
Tipsheet

Routh Allegedly Wrote a Very Disturbing Letter Months Ago About Trump. Why Did DOJ Release It?

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 23, 2024 10:15 AM
Guilford County Sheriff’s Office via AP

Would-be Trump assassin Ryan Wesley Routh allegedly wrote a chilling letter about his plan to take out the former president, a new filing released by federal prosecutors shows. 

Advertisement

A witness contacted investigators on Sept. 18 informing them that Routh dropped off a box at his home “several months” before the Sept. 15 incident when Secret Service opened fire on Routh, who had been waiting in the shrubbery with a rifle for Trump, who was playing golf at his club in West Palm Beach. It was after this that the witness opened the box to find “ammunition, a metal pipe, miscellaneous building materials, tools, four phones, and various letters," according to the filing. 

One of the letters, allegedly written by Routh, was addressed to “The World” and said, in part, “This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you. I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job; and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job.”

A photo of the first page of the letter was included in the filing, which also shows Routh criticizing Trump for being “unfit” to serve as president.

The filing claims Routh also wrote, Trump “ended relations with Iran like a child and now the Middle East has unraveled."

According to FBI analysis, Routh traveled from Greensboro, North Carolina, to West Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 14, 2024. On multiple days between Aug. 18-Sept. 15, “Routh’s cell phone accessed cell towers located near Trump International and the former President’s residence at Mar-a-Lago.”

Recommended

Oh Yeah, They Tried To Kill The President … I Forgot About That Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Routh, 58, is set to appear in court on Monday for a detention hearing.

Many are wondering why the DOJ released the letter. 

Tags: TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh Yeah, They Tried To Kill The President … I Forgot About That Kurt Schlichter
Is This Why a Reporter's Relationship With RFK Jr. Got Exposed? Matt Vespa
Remember How Kamala Harris Said She’d Gun Down an Intruder in Her Home? Well… Madeline Leesman
CNN Guest Drops a Reality Check on the 'Ohio Haitians Revived Springfield' Narrative Matt Vespa
Why a 7-Eleven Is Closing in DC After Just One Year of Opening Mia Cathell
You Think This Endorsement Is Going to Give Kamala's Team Heartburn? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh Yeah, They Tried To Kill The President … I Forgot About That Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement