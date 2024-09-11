Confirmed: The Haitian Invaders Are Eating Geese in Ohio

Springfield, Ohio, is now on the frontlines of the immigration wars. The city, awash with tens of thousands of Haitian migrants, has become the center of national attention after stories of pets, geese, and ducks. It’s triggered liberals to no end, with CNN hosts and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) blowing gaskets over the story. The media has outright said the claim is debunked—not so much. The report about pets being consumed needs to be verified. Thus far, local law enforcement says there’s no evidence, but regarding geese and ducks, there are 911 recordings and reports confirming the Haitians are eating the birds (via The Federalist):

BREAKING: Audio obtained by @FDRLST of a call made to police on August 26th about a group of Haitian migrants carrying geese in Springfield, OH

The media has been telling us this is all a lie



The media has been telling us this is all a lie pic.twitter.com/e7OP2Ntg0X — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 11, 2024

A recording of a police phone call obtained by The Federalist reveals a local resident reporting a group of Haitian migrants carrying four geese in Springfield, Ohio two weeks ago. “I’m sitting here, I’m riding on the trail, I’m going to my orientation for my job today, and I see a group of Haitian people, there was about four of ’em, they all had geese in their hand,” the caller tells the public services dispatcher in the audio recording of the call. According to a police report reviewed by The Federalist, the call was placed on Aug. 26, before the Columbus suburb located roughly 50 miles from the state capital became nationally known this week for epitomizing the nation’s migrant crisis. The caller told the dispatcher he saw four migrants in total, two men and two women, each carrying a single goose. “I was trying to get my phone out and I was trying to make it to this orientation on time,” the caller continued. “I’m time crunching here, and I saw that, I’m like, ‘Yeah this has got to be reported,” he tells the non-emergency police dispatcher. “How many geese did they have?” the dispatcher asks the caller in the recording. “Uh, they each had one,” he replies.

There’s a police report, police call recording, and testimony from residents about Haitains stealing and eating animals in Ohio.



ABC “fact checked” Trump on this and let Kamala get away with the bloodbath hoax, fine people hoax, and lying about police dying on Jan 6, violent… pic.twitter.com/6MXECPjAAc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 11, 2024

These Haitians are also driving recklessly and killing people:

HEARTBREAKING: Springfield woman sobs after her mother-in-law was killed by a Haitian migrant.



"Everyone is talking about the death of ducks & cats in this town. But I'd like to talk about the death of one very special person; my mother-in-law."pic.twitter.com/ixRvx8Mk41 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 11, 2024

As for the pets claim, well, it might or might not be true, but as Mark Hemingway of RealClearInvestigations tweeted, “I do know these claims have more corroboration than Christine Blasey Ford ever did.”

I don't know if it's true that pets are being killed in Springfield, Ohio by Haitian migrants.



I do know these claims have more corroboration than Christine Blasey Ford ever did. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 11, 2024