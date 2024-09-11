Oh, So That's Who Helped With Kamala's Debate Prep
Tipsheet

Confirmed: The Haitian Invaders Are Eating Geese in Ohio

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 11, 2024 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File

Springfield, Ohio, is now on the frontlines of the immigration wars. The city, awash with tens of thousands of Haitian migrants, has become the center of national attention after stories of pets, geese, and ducks. It’s triggered liberals to no end, with CNN hosts and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) blowing gaskets over the story. The media has outright said the claim is debunked—not so much. The report about pets being consumed needs to be verified. Thus far, local law enforcement says there’s no evidence, but regarding geese and ducks, there are 911 recordings and reports confirming the Haitians are eating the birds (via The Federalist): 

A recording of a police phone call obtained by The Federalist reveals a local resident reporting a group of Haitian migrants carrying four geese in Springfield, Ohio two weeks ago. 

“I’m sitting here, I’m riding on the trail, I’m going to my orientation for my job today, and I see a group of Haitian people, there was about four of ’em, they all had geese in their hand,” the caller tells the public services dispatcher in the audio recording of the call. 

According to a police report reviewed by The Federalist, the call was placed on Aug. 26, before the Columbus suburb located roughly 50 miles from the state capital became nationally known this week for epitomizing the nation’s migrant crisis. The caller told the dispatcher he saw four migrants in total, two men and two women, each carrying a single goose. 

“I was trying to get my phone out and I was trying to make it to this orientation on time,” the caller continued. “I’m time crunching here, and I saw that, I’m like, ‘Yeah this has got to be reported,” he tells the non-emergency police dispatcher. 

“How many geese did they have?” the dispatcher asks the caller in the recording. 

“Uh, they each had one,” he replies. 

These Haitians are also driving recklessly and killing people: 

As for the pets claim, well, it might or might not be true, but as Mark Hemingway of RealClearInvestigations tweeted, “I do know these claims have more corroboration than Christine Blasey Ford ever did.”

