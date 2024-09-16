The Story Behind Trump's Second Assassin Took a Strange Turn...and It Involves the...
Brace Yourself for This Liberal Media Game After Trump's Second Assassination Attempt

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 16, 2024 6:50 AM
Former President Donald Trump was playing golf at his course in West Palm Beach, Florida, when he was ushered to safety—a wannabe assassin identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, a deranged leftist, was placed under arrest after being engaged by Secret Service agents doing a routine sweep of the gold course ahead of the former president. Agents noticed what looked like a rifle barrel sticking out of the fence. Routh later dropped everything and ran; an AK-style rifle with a scope and a GoPro were found at the scene.

We’re at a point where leftists are either saying no such assassination attempt happened, only to be forced to eat crow after the Biden DOJ has labeled this event an ‘attempted assassination attempt’ at Trump International Golf Club. They’re not calling for gun control or making quips about it despite the fact it was one of them who tried to kill the former president. Once again, the liberal media tried to blame Trump for this incident, with NBC News’ Lester Holt noting the Trump campaign’s purported heated rhetoric on the campaign trail. Vaughn Hillyard even tried to connect these assassination attempts to January 6. 

The next page in the playbook is playing dumb about Routh’s motives. X nuked his account. Facebook scrubbed his page as well. For a while, you could see what this man tweeted in the past. He's an unhinged anti-Trump clown. We know what the motive was, guys:

Also, tonight was the season premiere of CBS’ 60 Minutes and their opening segment was about January 6.

