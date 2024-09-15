UPDATE: Second Trump Shooter Has Been Identified

This article has been updated:

The suspect in the second attempted assassination of Trump has been identified as Ryan Wesley Routh.

BREAKING: The suspect in Trump's alleged second assassination attempt has been ID'd as Ryan Wesley Routh. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 15, 2024

The suspect, who was seen carrying a rifle near the vicinity of former President Donald Trump’s West Palm Beach, Florida, Golf Course, is reportedly a white male in his mid-60s. Martin County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested him on I-95 after he fled the scene. Reports say he was unarmed and remained calm during the arrest.

The Suspect involved in the Shooting at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, who was Arrested earlier by Martin County Sheriff’s Deputies on I-95, is described as a White Male in his Mid-60s; with him said to have been Unarmed and Calm during the Arrest. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 15, 2024

🚨#BREAKING: Florida State Representative John Snyder reports that the suspect in the Trump golf course shooting is a white male in his mid-60s — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) September 15, 2024

According to Fox News, Secret Service agents took immediate action on Trump and covered him right away after they spotted the gunman, thanks to snipers with tripods. They reportedly had eyes on the location in which the gunman was.

Secret Service then reportedly fired shots at the suspect. However, it is unclear whether the suspect fired any shots at all at Trump.

BREAKING: The USSS has confirmed that it was Secret Service agents who fired at the suspect (as opposed to shots being exchanged or the suspect initiating the gunfire). The suspect dropped his rifle and immediately fled, per Fox News. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 15, 2024

🚨#BREAKING: Officials now report that a Secret Service agent opened fire on an armed suspect while Trump was golfing, during which President Trump was tackled by Secret Service agents on the fifth hole amid shots being fired at him. Police later discovered a backpack containing… — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) September 15, 2024

This was the second attempted assassination attempt on Trump in just two months.

Someone up above is watching over President Trump. His purpose has never been clearer: to save America from inside the Oval Office in 2025. — Lee Zeldin (@LeeMZeldin) September 15, 2024





Two impeachments.



Four indictments.



Two assassination attempts.



And President Trump is still standing. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 15, 2024

President Trump is safe and sound after ANOTHER ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT!!!



Thank God!!! 🙏



They are trying to kill him!!!



They will do anything to stop him from winning. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 15, 2024

They are going to keep trying to kill Trump. This is only beginning.



This stops only when we win in November. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 15, 2024

Assassination attempts against Trump: 2



Assassination attempts against Democrats: 0



Which party is the threat to democracy again? — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) September 15, 2024