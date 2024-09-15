The Liberal Media Reaction to This Second Assassination Attempt Is What You'd Expect
Tipsheet

UPDATE: Second Trump Shooter Has Been Identified

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 15, 2024 4:55 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

This article has been updated:

The suspect in the second attempted assassination of Trump has been identified as Ryan Wesley Routh. 

The suspect, who was seen carrying a rifle near the vicinity of former President Donald Trump’s West Palm Beach, Florida, Golf Course, is reportedly a white male in his mid-60s. Martin County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested him on I-95 after he fled the scene. Reports say he was unarmed and remained calm during the arrest.

According to Fox News, Secret Service agents took immediate action on Trump and covered him right away after they spotted the gunman, thanks to snipers with tripods. They reportedly had eyes on the location in which the gunman was. 

BREAKING: We Have a Major Update on the Shooting at Trump International Golf Club
Secret Service then reportedly fired shots at the suspect. However, it is unclear whether the suspect fired any shots at all at Trump. 

This was the second attempted assassination attempt on Trump in just two months. 


