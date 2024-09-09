The World Harris Wants to Impose on Us
Tipsheet

The Memes From the Haitian Invasion of Ohio Have Been Gold

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 09, 2024
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Mia is going to have a deeper dive into the Haitian migrants taking over Springfield, Ohio, but the main reason why it’s becoming a national news story is—you guessed it—linked to immigration. To make a long story short, tens of thousands got dumped here, and let’s say their dietary habits do not comport with what’s legal in the United States. These people are reportedly chopping up geese and ducks. There was a viral post about people’s pets, though local law enforcement has dismissed that claim.

And, of course, the usual suspects are claiming that voicing criticism over these antics is racism, which Cathell will have more on later. But this story is nuts.

The memes have been gold, though:

