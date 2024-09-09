The Memes From the Haitian Invasion of Ohio Have Been Gold

Mia is going to have a deeper dive into the Haitian migrants taking over Springfield, Ohio, but the main reason why it’s becoming a national news story is—you guessed it—linked to immigration. To make a long story short, tens of thousands got dumped here, and let’s say their dietary habits do not comport with what’s legal in the United States. These people are reportedly chopping up geese and ducks. There was a viral post about people’s pets, though local law enforcement has dismissed that claim.

SPRINGFIELD, OHIO RESIDENT SOUNDS ALARM: "[Haitians] are in the park grabbing up ducks by their neck, cutting their head off...and eating them!"



pic.twitter.com/qlT4b7ClnP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 8, 2024

"Yeah! Why can't we have some meat?"



"What about ducks? They're fresh!"



"They are not for eating!"



“What about their cats? They don't need those. Ooh! They look tasty!"



"Just a mouthful. A bit off the flank." pic.twitter.com/0cwCdRmVSM — Cimmerian Pervert (@cimmerian_v) September 8, 2024

Protect our ducks and kittens in Ohio! pic.twitter.com/YnTZStPnsg — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) September 9, 2024

Right now—somewhere in Ohio—innocent cats and ducks are being consumed by illegal immigrants.



Don't just sit idly by while your pets are victimized.



Do something. pic.twitter.com/gtldwozfAa — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 9, 2024

Does Kamala Harris support this? https://t.co/OKDpemfNL3 — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) September 9, 2024

And, of course, the usual suspects are claiming that voicing criticism over these antics is racism, which Cathell will have more on later. But this story is nuts.

What a sinister way of framing the obvious point that flooding small towns with 10’s of thousands of people with third world CULTURE, will change the CULTURE of the town. Absolutely nothing to do with anyone’s race, obviously. Absurd and actually offensive take here. https://t.co/XUI7vbGmB2 — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) September 9, 2024

Apparently, if someone is doing something totally foreign to your culture and totally horrific, and you’re disturbed by it, you’re just racist. 🤡 — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) September 9, 2024

Oh if they’re LEGAL immigrants then in that case— eating pets is just fine! https://t.co/QlPDLHiuW5 — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) September 9, 2024

The memes have been gold, though:

- pic.twitter.com/v7FKNrPc4i — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) September 9, 2024

There’s only one man that can save the cats from being eaten by Kamala’s failed border policy! pic.twitter.com/vlMLQBqmXg — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) September 9, 2024

- pic.twitter.com/MZJF8KESKY — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) September 9, 2024