We Have a Major Update on the Latest Shooting at Trump International Golf Club

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 15, 2024 3:50 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

It’s very early in this story, but there was a shooting near Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. It was initially reported as an unrelated incident involving two people exchanging gunfire. The former president, who was golfing at the time, was ushered to safety by the Secret Service.

Now, CNN and the New York Post are reporting that this might have been an assassination attempt. The Secret Service opened fire on a suspicious person on the course after agents thought they saw the barrel of a gun. A rifle and GoPro were found on the scene.

Kamala Harris Is Much Worse Than Anyone Ever Thought Derek Hunter
UPDATE: We're calling this an assassination attempt.

The suspect fled in an SUV but was later arrested by local law enforcement (The Associated Press):

U.S. Secret Service agents opened fire after seeing a person with a firearm near Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, while the Republican presidential candidate was golfing Sunday, according to two law enforcement officials. No injuries were reported.

The person fled in an SUV and was later apprehended in a nearby county by local law enforcement, the officials said. The officials were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity about an ongoing investigation.

The incident comes roughly two months after an assassination attempt on Trump’s life at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

UPDATE II:

