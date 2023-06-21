More Legal Trouble on the Way for Hunter Biden

Following a years-long investigation, President Joe Biden's embattled son Hunter is reportedly being handed a Get Out of Jail Free Card upon striking a "sweetheart deal" with federal prosecutors employed by the Biden administration's Justice Department.

As Guy vocalized, though his father oft-pontificates about upholding "tax fairness" and "gun safety," two-time tax cheat Hunter Biden has agreed to plead guilty to both misdemeanor counts of willfully failing to pay federal income taxes, with a tax liability totaling about $1.2 million. To sweeten the slap-on-the-wrist arrangement, the prosecution plans to recommend probation for Hunter's sentence, per WaPo. In addition, Hunter is slated to admit to illegally possessing a weapon; however, as part of the illegal-firearm admission, Hunter is expected to enter a soft-on-crime "diversion" program, a social-justice pathway that allows convicts to evade jail time. If Hunter completes the programming, the handgun charge will be expunged from his criminal record.

Lying on a federal firearm background check form carries up to 10 years in prison and is a felony. Not for Hunter Biden. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 20, 2023

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware's office announced that the investigation is "ongoing," a statement that could be viewed more as a prosecutorial formality than an opening for additional charges, which would have to be brought on the basis of new evidence.

Although it's apparent that the president's delinquent middle-aged kid will get off easy (despite admitting he committed multiple federal crimes that, otherwise, carry sizable sentences for the average American), Hunter is still staving off legal trouble on several fronts. Here's what else awaits prostitute-banging crack addict, nepo baby, and deadbeat dad Hunter Biden in court:

Influence Peddling

In spite of Tuesday's news, the Republican-majority U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Accountability's probe marches onward, as Hunter's guilty plea will have "no impact" on the panel's investigation into the Biden family's business dealings.

According to GOP chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY)'s reaction to Hunter's plea deal, compiling evidence uncovered by the House Oversight Committee reveals "the Bidens engaged in a pattern of corruption, influence peddling, and possibly bribery."

"We will not rest until the full extent of President Biden's involvement in the family's schemes are revealed," declared Comer who, alongside other House Republicans, is investigating the Biden-tied money trail to determine whether the family's domestic and foreign wheeling-and-dealing pose a threat to national security and compromise President Biden's ability to lead with impartiality.

Last week, Comer subpoenaed ex-Biden business partner Devon Archer, who played a key role in the family's financial transactions abroad, involving interests in China, Russia, and Ukraine, to appear for a deposition before the House committee. While serving with Hunter on Ukrainian energy giant Burisma's board, Archer is reported to have also met with then-Vice President Biden on numerous occasions, including a powwow at the White House, according to Obama White House visitor logs.

But, eagle-eyed legal watchdogs see the latest development in the salacious Hunter Biden saga as the left-wing establishment's tool to sanitize a presidential scandal and sweep it under the rug with the rest of the Deep State's memory-holed dust bunnies.

As attorney Jonathan Turley worded it, "Years of investigation into Hunter appear to have evaded any serious inquiry into the influence-peddling operation of the Biden family. For critics, it will be like ticketing the get-away driver after a bank hold-up."

Like the Clinton machine, high-rollers have learned the odds aren't in their favor when betting against the Bidens and that the two-tiered American justice system, supposed to be one of the few U.S. institutions immune to systemic rot, is a rigged game.

FARA Violations

As an overseas lobbyist, Hunter never registered under the federal Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), a clear-cut violation, experts say. A decades-old lobbying law, which legal analysts claim Hunter broke, mandates that individuals acting as "an agent, representative, employee, or servant…at the order, request, or under the direction or control of a 'foreign principal,'" must register with the U.S. government. Failing to do so is a crime punishable by up to five years in federal prison plus a hefty $250,000 fine.

Hunter accepted $1 million from Chinese spy Patrick Ho and sought the names of FBI agents on "behalf of Dr. Patrick Ho" in clear violation of FARA.



The Biden family committed dozens of FARA violations with the punishment for each up to 5 years in prison.https://t.co/IbrFhcVd5S pic.twitter.com/QW5lRRwIv9 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 1, 2023

In November 2020, after the New York Post dropped its explosive Hunter Biden laptop bombshell, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) sent a letter to the DOJ demanding a review of Hunter's exploits for potential FARA violations. At the time, Biden family whistleblower Tony Bobulinski said in public comments that the Chinese saw Hunter "as a political or influence investment."

Unpaid Child Support

In the lead-up to Father's Day weekend, Hunter appeared in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Friday for a deposition in his paternity case, seeking to cut down the $20,000-per-month payments he's supposed to cough up to support his four-year-old daughter Navy Joan Roberts, the love child that the Biden family, including the president, refuses to acknowledge the existence of.

As the no-show father, now a starving artist selling prints for hundreds of thousands of dollars and a published author pocketing sales from his memoir, maintains that his "financial circumstances" have undergone a supposed "substantial material change," the mother's attorneys are asking for Hunter to be held in criminal contempt, alleging that he is still not being forthcoming with information about his income. A hearing on the matter was set for July 10, and if a judge had granted the mother's request, the ruling could have resulted in fines or time behind bars for Hunter, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

But, the dispute was privately settled Tuesday, marking quite an eventful and victorious day for Hunter in court. The mother agreed to slashing the monthly child support to a reduced $5,000.

Hunter's baby mama is also asking that the little girl be allowed to take on her father's surname, one that's synonymous with being well-educated, successful, financially acute, and politically powerful," she argues. Not wanting the child to benefit from being a Biden, as he has done his entire life, endlessly cashing in on the family name, Hunter is objecting to the petition.

Until a DNA test proved Roberts is Hunter's biological child "with scientific certainty," the iPad-addicted crackhead challenged his paternity in court. Year after year, Roberts has been snubbed by the Biden family, whose callous treatment toward the child intensifies at Christmas time, when the First Family's pets are treated with more dignity and respect than Hunter's daughter.