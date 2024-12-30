Must See: CNN Exchange About Biden Family Corruption Illustrates Everything Wrong With Media

Over the holidays, the relatively few Americans who remained tuned into politics were treated to yet more evidence that President Joe Biden's categorical denials of any knowledge about his now-pardoned son's overseas business dealings were lies. There was already ample proof that Biden had lied repeatedly on this subject, and that he -- 'the Big Guy' -- was at the center of a lucrative and years-long family enrichment scheme. Joe Biden has said on numerous occasions that he never knew anything about those associations, had nothing to do with them, never met or spoke to anyone, never discussed it with Hunter, etc. He also asserted, on a presidential debate stage, that his son's absolutely authentic and evidence-packed laptop was a product of 'Russian disinformation,' and that his son had not made any money from China. More lies. And here is the latest exposure:

For years Biden stated angrily he never met with any of his son's business associates, never spoke with them in person or in a meeting or even on the phone, and here at the end of his presidency it all comes out and the media is mostly "Well of course he did." https://t.co/Q6QGEga1bp — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 27, 2024

The National Archives has finally released photos showing then-Vice President Biden meeting with two of first son Hunter Biden’s Chinese government-linked business partners — again proving that the president lied about not interacting with his family’s foreign patrons. The cache of photos, released long after their potential political salience and days before Biden retires on Jan. 20, also show Chinese President Xi Jinping grinning as then-Vice President Biden introduced his son during the same December 2013 trip to Beijing...The newly released photos, which would have been politically explosive if they were released during the now-closed House impeachment inquiry into alleged Biden family corruption, show the elder Biden shaking hands with incoming BHR Partners CEO Jonathan Li and greeting the company’s managing director Ming Xue...Joe Biden later wrote college recommendation letters for both of Li’s children and, according to Archer, greeted Li during a subsequent speaker-phone conversation when Hunter returned to Beijing. BHR Partners was officially registered as a company 12 days after Air Force Two landed in Beijing with the Biden family for that trip, the Wall Street Journal reported...The troubled now-54-year-old first son held a 10% stake in BHR through at least part of his dad’s presidency and says he relinquished control to his “sugar brother” Kevin Morris, who has loaned Hunter a sum believed to top $6.5 million since meeting him at a 2019 Biden campaign fundraiser. The photos were released to the America First Legal Foundation in response to a transparency lawsuit...Biden allegedly attended an early 2017 lunch at Washington’s Four Seasons hotel with CEFC China Energy’s chairman Ye Jianming, shortly before an initial $3 million flowed to a consortium of Biden family associates, former Biden family associate Rob Walker testified to Congress. Those funds were a thank-you for preliminary work done while Biden was still vice president, Walker said.

"Hunter Biden claimed in his impeachment inquiry testimony this year that he could not remember his father’s cameo at the lunch with Ye, who has since gone missing amid a purported anti-corruption campaign by Xi," the story continued. That's most likely another brazen lie -- Hunter verifiably lied under oath to Congress on several occasions, mind you -- or Hunter was so accustomed to his dad meeting and speaking with his various international business partners that he couldn't recall individual details. Either way you slice it, it's a lie, given the elder Biden's endless denials on this front. Following the photo release and revelation, this exchange occurred on CNN, featuring one of their hosts and New York Republican Congressman Mike Lawler:

NEW: CNN host abruptly ends segment after her defense of Joe Biden’s crimes completely falls apart.



REP. MIKE LAWLER: “I’ll give you the direct line. A… pic.twitter.com/MgskTTKP5O — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) December 27, 2024

REP. MIKE LAWLER: “I’ll give you the direct line. A Chinese company transferred money to a shell company owned by Hunter and Jim Biden that then transferred money directly to Jim and Sarah Biden’s shell company that then transferred the money to Jim and Sarah’s personal account, who then immediately wrote a check for $40,000 to Joe Biden. So to say that there was no evidence is not true.”



PHILLIP: “Trump was president for four years. He wanted to charge Joe Biden. Why did the charges not come? And I think that still remains an open question. If there is something illegal happening here, there should be charges on the basis of what you’re saying, and there have not been.”



LAWLER: “Well, he just pardoned Hunter for an 11-year time period.”



SCOTT JENNINGS: “He just wiped the slate! Jim will be next...”



ABBY PHILLIP: “Hang on, guys...” [Ends segment]

Here is a contemporaneous news account of what Lawler is talking about, which was generally ignored by most of the 'news' media when it was uncovered because it arose from an investigation by House Republicans:

The Biden family and its business associates created a complicated web of more than 20 companies, according to bank records obtained by the House Oversight Committee — a system, GOP lawmakers say, that was meant to conceal money received from foreign nationals. Sixteen of the companies were limited liability companies formed during Joe Biden’s tenure as vice president, the committee said in a press conference on Wednesday. The Biden family, their business associates, and their companies received more than $10 million from foreign nationals’ and their related companies, the records show. These payments occurred both while Biden was in office as vice president and after his time in office ended. At least nine Biden family members received payments, according to committee chairman James Comer. That includes Hunter Biden; James Biden; James Biden’s wife, Sara Jones Biden; the late Beau Biden’s wife, Hallie Biden; Hunter Biden’s ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle; Hunter Biden’s wife, Melissa Cohen; and “three children of the president’s son and the president’s brother.” Much of the money came from Chinese nationals and companies with ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Multiple Biden family members received money after it passed through an associate’s account...Comer said the information revealed Wednesday is the result of subpoenas to four different banks and stressed that the committee is still early in its investigation and believes there are as many as 12 banks with records relevant to its investigation. In March, the committee previously revealed that Hunter Biden, James Biden, Hallie Biden and an unknown fourth Biden received a total of $1.3 million in payments from accounts related to Biden family business associate Rob Walker in 2017, shortly after Walker received a $3 million wire from a Chinese energy company...Meanwhile, an account belonging to Hunter Biden received $500,000 during that time frame, while an account belonging to James Biden received $360,000. The memo also revealed that Walker’s account sent money to Biden family members in 2015 while Joe Biden was still in office.

And here is photo documentation of the specific $40,000.00 check Lawler brought up. It's also worth recalling the 'ten percent for the Big Guy' financial holding, as well. Was the CNN host totally unaware of all of this? It certainly seemed so in this clip. As for her point about the Trump administration never bringing charges against Biden based on this information, let's set aside the media freakout that would have ensued if Trump had pushed his DOJ to prosecute any of the Bidens. Remember, Democrats impeached Trump for pressing the Ukrainian government to investigate the Bidens on these matters. The evidence chronicled above was made public years after Trump left office. The web of shell corporation payments to various Bidens was reported in the spring of 2023. The $40,000.00 check, which the White House claimed was part of a "loan repayment," was uncovered in November of that year. It seems Ms. Phillips is demanding to know why the Trump administration didn't file charges based on information gleaned not only after Trump was no longer president, but after Republicans won control of the House in the 2022 midterms. Perhaps she can consult a calendar.

Does anyone seriously expect that the Biden DOJ would have done anything to harm Joe Biden along these lines? Yes, they ended up charging Hunter Biden with a few crimes, but they went out of their way to avoid some of the most problematic dates and fact patterns that could have led to his father's doorstep, and they tried to make it all go away with a scandalous, sweetheart deal that only fell through after a federal judge asked an inconvenient question in open court. And, of course, Joe Biden has now violated his oft-repeated pledge by issuing a sweeping pardon for Hunter, dating back more than a decade, coincidentally aligning when many of these sordid overseas dealings stated to take place. I'll leave you with another memorable media flashback, as well as another spirited discussion of the Biden legacy on that same network:

Might be a good time to update this one, NYT. https://t.co/LT62aHmAg8 pic.twitter.com/7KUcHVtaqk — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 27, 2024