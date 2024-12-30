A ‘Trans’ Child Molester Was Sent to a Women’s Prison. You Won’t Believe What Happened Next.

A former inmate at a women’s prison in Washington state was repeatedly sexually assaulted by her cellmate who identifies as “transgender,” according to the New York Post.

Reportedly, former inmate Mozzy Clark sued the state department of corrections in federal court last week. Clark’s cellmate was a 6-foot-4 convicted child molester who allegedly stalked Clark, as well as sexually harassed and assaulted her.

The “transgender” inmate, Christopher Scott Williams, was reportedly convicted of sexually assaulting a young girl as a male, and was serving a separate sentence for domestic abuse. Williams changed his “gender identity” and asked to be transferred to a women’s prison as a result (via NYP):

Clark claimed Williams, who slept above her in the top bunk, would threaten to rape her, leer at her in the shower, and constantly ask for sex — once with a homemade dildo he had brought into the cell, according to the lawsuit.

“In their cell, Ms. Clark was on the bottom bunk. Mr. Williams … would hover menacingly over Ms. Clark’s bunk with an erection while touching himself. He would also display his erection to Ms. Clark against her will, and gesture towards it, saying how much he wanted her,” the lawsuit alleged.

“One night, Ms. Clark woke up and saw inmate Williams sitting on the floor next to her bed with his arm under her blanket, rubbing her genitals,” the lawsuit adds.

Reportedly, Clark said that the guards did not help out when she complained about Williams’ behavior. Eventually, he was moved to a different cell, but he would still seek her out, stare at her in the showers, and stalk her into the bathrooms.

“He also started threatening her with violence if she complained about him again,” the lawsuit said, which is asking for restitution from the state for “extreme emotional distress, shame, intimidation, humiliation, indignation, embarrassment, and fear.”

The Post pointed out that In August, another inmate alleged lewd, intimidating behavior by Williams and other transgender inmates held in the Washington Corrections Center for Women.

“A bunch of women, when they’re in the showers, these people are just standing there. They don’t have to stand on their tippytoes and they look over and see everything. People were so uncomfortable. You feel kind of like you’ve been violated,” the prisoner said. Her name was not published.

At the time, there were at least 11 so-called “transgender” inmates at the prison.

This week, award-winning author JK Rowling shared a link to the story from the New York Post with her reaction.

“That thing that never happens has happened again,” Rowling wrote.

That thing that never happens has happened again. https://t.co/Eyn3rlidWd — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 30, 2024

The issue of so-called “transgender” inmates in women’s prisons has escalated over the years. Last year, Townhall covered how a report from The Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project showed that just over half of the men who identify as “transgender women” who are imprisoned in Wisconsin have committed at least one count of sexual assault.

According to the documents, 161 men who believe they are women are housed in Wisconsin’s prisons. Eighty-one of them (50.3 percent) have been convicted “of at least one count of sexual assault or sexual abuse.”

Included in this list are the following crimes: Sexual Assault of a Child, Sexual Exploitation of a Child, Trafficking of a Child, Bestiality, Rape, Sexual Intercourse Without Consent, Forced Viewing of a Sexual Act, and many others.