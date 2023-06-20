Hunter Biden to Plead Guilty to Multiple Federal Crimes With No Jail Time
Hunter Biden Guilty Plea Slammed as a 'Sweetheart Deal'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 20, 2023 10:15 AM
Screenshots from alleged iCloud "leak" of Hunter Biden videos.

After five years of investigation Hunter Biden pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to misdemeanor tax and gun charges. Spencer has you covered with that news here

"Enclosed, please find two Informations to be docketed in criminal matters involving the above-referenced defendant. The first Information charges the defendant with tax offenses--namely, two counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax, in violation of 26 U.S.C. § 7203. The defendant has agreed to plead guilty to both counts of the tax Information," information filed in court states. "The second Information charges the defendant with a firearm offense namely, one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance, in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 922(g)(3) and 924(a)(2) (2018). The defendant has agreed to enter a Pretrial Diversion Agreement with respect to the firearm Information."

Republicans and conservatives are not pleased, pointing out that Hunter got off easy. 

