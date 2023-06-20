Hunter Biden Guilty Plea Slammed as a 'Sweetheart Deal'

After five years of investigation Hunter Biden pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to misdemeanor tax and gun charges. Spencer has you covered with that news here.

"Enclosed, please find two Informations to be docketed in criminal matters involving the above-referenced defendant. The first Information charges the defendant with tax offenses--namely, two counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax, in violation of 26 U.S.C. § 7203. The defendant has agreed to plead guilty to both counts of the tax Information," information filed in court states. "The second Information charges the defendant with a firearm offense namely, one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance, in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 922(g)(3) and 924(a)(2) (2018). The defendant has agreed to enter a Pretrial Diversion Agreement with respect to the firearm Information."

Republicans and conservatives are not pleased, pointing out that Hunter got off easy.

The Biden Justice Department reached a sweetheart deal with Hunter Biden.



Hunter will get no jail time for being the bagman for Joe Biden’s vast foreign corruption.



The Biden Justice Department will continue to bury evidence the President of the United States is compromised. — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) June 20, 2023

After four years, Hunter Biden is pleading guilty to three total tax & gun charges & will receive no jail time. We no longer have a justice system in this country. Democrats can do whatever they want and receive virtually no punishments, Republicans get draconian punishments. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 20, 2023

1) Hunter Biden has been criminally charged.



2) Hunter’s lawyers got a plea deal worked out in advance.



3) This smells fishy, like a throwaway to make it look like evenhanded justice. Of course there’s a lot more to Hunter’s conduct than this case.



🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/0ArB4coor7 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) June 20, 2023

"two counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax," ---



Somebody needs to find Wesley Snipes and ask him how he feels about Hunter Biden getting a pass on this! — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) June 20, 2023

Hunter Biden pleading guilty to a gun charge and misdemeanor tax charges with no jail time is a stunt to make him look like he is just cooperating with the DOJ.



Meanwhile the pathetic and weaponized DOJ who protects their puppet President and refuses to prosecute Joe Biden and… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 20, 2023

Hunter Biden is getting away with a slap on the wrist when growing evidence uncovered by the House Oversight Committee reveals the Bidens engaged in a pattern of corruption, influence peddling, and possibly bribery.



Read my full statement.👇 pic.twitter.com/9swtTaUUQu — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) June 20, 2023