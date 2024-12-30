Unreal: Jimmy Carter Outlived His NYT Obituary Writer
Here's What a College Professor Said About the 2024 Race That Blew a Liberal Magazine Away

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 30, 2024 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

A magazine’s interaction with a college professor exposed the bubble liberal America encased itself in leading up to Election Day, which partially explains why so many were shell-shocked that Donald J. Trump was able to defeat Kamala Harris handily. To most newsrooms, like in 2016, the concept of Donald Trump winning seemed incomprehensible. That wasn’t the case for those who were paying attention.

It didn’t dawn on these people that Trump could win, even with the consensus being that the race would be razor-thin, despite everything that’s been hurled at the now-president-elect? He beat everyone again—the courts, the FBI, the DOJ, the media, and the intelligence community. And even with all the events that supposedly damaged his brand, like the lawfare, Kamala still couldn’t break away. No one viewed that as troubling.  The woman had a billion-dollar war chest and got nothing for it. 

Johns Hopkins professor Leah Wright Rigueur discussed how a magazine contacted her to submit an article about the 2024 election. However, there was a problem: it was about Kamala winning. Rigueur was upfront with them, telling this publication that she felt the race slightly favored Mr. Trump, which left them aghast. She told them if Trump won, she’d likely not be expected to submit anything. 

“And the editor wrote back and was like, okay, that's an interesting take,” she said. This magazine wasn’t even contemplating a Trump win. Not only did Trump win the Electoral College, but he also bested Harris in the popular vote, which has irritated liberals to no end. That’s why there’s little rabble, or at least muffled this cycle, about the abolition of the Electoral College because either way, Trump would’ve beaten the Democrats. 

The total popular vote surprised Rigueur, too. 

Trump also won every swing state this cycle, all seven, and smashed the blue wall again. He’s turned the GOP into a multiracial working-class party, one that will be very hard to beat if the GOP can hold onto these voter groups.

