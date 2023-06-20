Hunter Biden May Be Getting Off Easy in Another Matter, as He Reportedly Settles Child Support Payments

Earlier on Tuesday, it was revealed that Hunter Biden reached a deal with federal prosecutors to avoid jail time for tax and gun charges brought forth as misdemeanors. The deal definitely doesn't seem right, and the mere slap on the wrist raises questions and concerns about a politicized and unequal justice system, and that Hunter is getting favorable treatment due to his last name. If someone else was facing those charges, he or she would be in a much different situation. If that's not enough, later in the day it was revealed that he reportedly reached an agreement of another kind, this time to do with child support agreements.

Citing "a source close to the first son," the New York Post has reported that Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts, the mother of his 4-year-old daughter, have settled their child support dispute.

While the report mentions that the $20,000 monthly child support payments from Hunter to Roberts have been slashed, potentially to $5,000, Roberts' lawyer would not confirm, as the terms are sealed and should not be disclosed, or else the parties could end up back in court:

Roberts’ lawyer, Clint Lancaster, told The Post late Thursday that final terms were still to be determined and declined to confirm that his client had agreed to a reduced monthly payment of $5,000. “The case is sealed, and these are financial terms that should never be disclosed,” he said, warning that leaks about details of the settlement would derail talks and end up with Hunter back in an Arkansas court on July 11. “It was significant that Lunden was there” at Hunter’s deposition last week, Lancaster added. “I believe that settlement is important to Hunter Biden [but] we have concerns that Hunter would use [the settlement] as a means to promote some agenda of his … There’s always more that goes on in settlement negotiations than people realize.”

Hunter Biden has been fighting the case from the start, as he denied the child, Navy Joan Roberts, was his. A DNA test proved he was indeed the father, though. He has also claimed to have fallen on hard times, as a justification for having his payments lowered, though he has embarked on trips in a friend's private jet. Then there's the paintings he's done which range in price from $75,000 to $500,000. The buyers are not disclosed, which has led to ethics concerns.

The New York Post had also reported last December about an art show one of their reporters was invited to attend by Hunter Biden after being spotted outside. "Biden declined to describe his pieces to The Post and instead inquired about the reporter and shook his hand — asking him to remember that he has a family when the paper writes about the first son," that report mentioned.

Roberts had also sought for her daughter to take the Biden family name. Navy Joan may be one less person who, unlike her father, benefits from it though, as Hunter has been trying to fight Roberts' efforts on that front as well.

Clint Lancaster, the lawyer for Roberts, also spoke to the New York Post about Lunden and Navy Joan Roberts:

“Lunden is a great mum and little Navy is going be fine,” said Lancaster. “The kid has lots of love on the maternal side of the family in Batesville. They are a very, very close family. They adore her and are always going to support her … But I think everybody is disappointed that there’s not more contact [with the Biden family]. “It’s not lost on anybody that Jill Biden wrote a children’s book and [dedicated it] to her grandchildren,” the lawyer went on. “She could have kept it at that, but she named every child except Navy. “They hung stockings for the dog at Christmas but not for Navy. That is one of the saddest things.”

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden continue to refuse to acknowledge this seventh grandchild, as this clip from late April that was recently reshared shows.

Here is Biden talking about his “six grandchildren” — except he actually has seven.



Biden has never even acknowledged the existence of the youngest child of his deadbeat son, Hunter. Heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/XRrgPollou — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 18, 2023



