It's Good to Be a Member of the Biden Crime Family
A Key Question for the White House After Hunter's Guilty Plea
'This Smells Fishy': Hunter Biden's Plea Deal Is Raising Eyebrows
We Know Why Joe Biden Smiles When Asked About His Corruption Allegations
China at 'Advanced Stage' of Talks to Build Joint Military Training Base in...
Authorities Arrest Democrat Donor for California Wildfire Blamed on 'Climate Crisis'
Judge Sets Start Date for Trump's Trial...but There's a Catch
Juneteeth Celebrations Across the Country Experienced Shootings
Chicago Approved $51 Million for Migrant Spending. Here's Where It Went.
Don't Try Doing What Hunter Biden Did
Teachers Caught Sharing Tips on Transitioning Students Behind Their Parents’ Backs
Questions and Observations About This Hunter Biden Plea Deal
AMC Cancels Screenings of Film Documenting Detransitioners Following Backlash
Heh: DeSantis Visits California to Troll Newsom, Tour Devastation of Leftist Governance
Tipsheet

House Oversight Vows to Push Forward With Biden Corruption Investigations

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 20, 2023 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

In the aftermath of Hunter Biden pleading guilty to misdemeanor tax and gun charges Tuesday morning, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is vowing to push forward with his investigation into alleged bribes President Biden took as vice president and his family's global corruption schemes. 

"Let’s be clear: the Department of Justice’s charges against President Biden’s son Hunter reveal a two-tiered system of justice. Hunter Biden is getting away with a slap on the wrist when growing evidence uncovered by the House Oversight Committee reveals the Bidens engaged in a pattern of corruption, influence peddling, and possibly bribery," Comer released in a statement. "These charges against Hunter Biden and sweetheart plea deal have no impact on the Oversight Committee’s investigation. We will not rest until the full extent of President Biden’s involvement in the family’s schemes are revealed."

Recommended

Authorities Arrest Democrat Donor for California Wildfire Blamed on 'Climate Crisis' Spencer Brown

For months Comer and fellow Republicans on the Committee have been tracking down the foreign money that fuels the Biden family lifestyle. Recently, Comer revealed the existence of 20 shell companies and multiple bank accounts used to launder money. 

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has been laughing off the ongoing scandal. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Authorities Arrest Democrat Donor for California Wildfire Blamed on 'Climate Crisis' Spencer Brown
A Key Question for the White House After Hunter's Guilty Plea Katie Pavlich
Judge Sets Start Date for Trump's Trial...but There's a Catch Spencer Brown
Questions and Observations About This Hunter Biden Plea Deal Guy Benson
Hunter Biden to Plead Guilty to Multiple Federal Crimes With No Jail Time Spencer Brown
China at 'Advanced Stage' of Talks to Build Joint Military Training Base in Cuba Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Authorities Arrest Democrat Donor for California Wildfire Blamed on 'Climate Crisis' Spencer Brown