House Oversight Vows to Push Forward With Biden Corruption Investigations

In the aftermath of Hunter Biden pleading guilty to misdemeanor tax and gun charges Tuesday morning, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is vowing to push forward with his investigation into alleged bribes President Biden took as vice president and his family's global corruption schemes.

"Let’s be clear: the Department of Justice’s charges against President Biden’s son Hunter reveal a two-tiered system of justice. Hunter Biden is getting away with a slap on the wrist when growing evidence uncovered by the House Oversight Committee reveals the Bidens engaged in a pattern of corruption, influence peddling, and possibly bribery," Comer released in a statement. "These charges against Hunter Biden and sweetheart plea deal have no impact on the Oversight Committee’s investigation. We will not rest until the full extent of President Biden’s involvement in the family’s schemes are revealed."

For months Comer and fellow Republicans on the Committee have been tracking down the foreign money that fuels the Biden family lifestyle. Recently, Comer revealed the existence of 20 shell companies and multiple bank accounts used to launder money.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has been laughing off the ongoing scandal.