Whistleblower Claims CIA Covered Up Foreign Involvement in Havana Syndrome Attacks in Revealing Interview

The CIA and other intelligence agencies have continually downplayed or outright denied the causes and effects of “Anomalous Health Incidents” (AHIs), commonly known as “Havana Syndrome,” according to a whistleblower.

During an interview with journalist Catherine Herridge, a former CIA officer going by the pseudonym “Alice,” detailed how she and many other intelligence agents and government officials were targeted by energy weapons that caused serious neurological harm. Of particular interest is how the CIA denied suggestions that at least some of the AHI attacks were carried out by Russia.

Alice experienced several symptoms related to Havana Syndrome, including vertigo, cognitive decline, and ringing in the ears.

“My ear started hurting. I started having vertigo. The room was spinning. My head started pulsing. It hurt so badly,” she told Herridge.

The symptoms began while Alice was serving in Africa. “I experienced an anomalous health incident in my home on a Saturday night, and I heard a weird noise.”

She recounted: “My ears started ringing, and I thought I was going to pass out. I had a ton of pain in my left ear, and my ears started ringing.”

Herridge accused the intelligence community of attempting to “thwart Congressional investigative efforts to uncover the truth at every turn” and of gaslighting people like Alice, who said the CIA’s denials were “designed to make us thin ourselves crazy and question our own injuries.”

The National Intelligence Council released a report in March 2023 claiming it was “very unlikely” that foreign adversaries caused these incidents.

Five agencies judge that available intelligence consistently points against the involvement of US adversaries in causing the reported incidents. Agencies employed an array of collection and investigative efforts that spanned hundreds of reported incidents—within the United States and abroad—and explored a range of potential indicators of hostile activity, from identifying suspicious persons near incident sites to searching for a pattern among affected personnel. These efforts could not identify an adversary as being responsible for any incident and in some key cases, IC agencies and partners had comprehensive information on the location where an AHI occurred but found no evidence of adversary activity.

Despite the intelligence community’s denials, other entities, including Congress and a former Defense Secretary believe the attacks are being carried out by Russia and other adversaries. In a recent press release, the House Intelligence Committee announced the release of an interim report indicating that “It is increasingly likely a foreign adversary is responsible for some portion of reported AHIs.”

The Defense Department sent Alice a letter acknowledging that Alice’s “experiences are real.” The former CIA officer told Herridge that the Defense Department “believes us and has actually gone to bat for those of us from across the U.S. government.”

BREAKING: CIA Whistleblower Comes Forward



Former Intelligence Officer Claims Career Ending Injuries Caused By Foreign Directed Energy Weapon



Leaked Defense Department Letter Acknowledges Injuries and Experiences “Are Real”



“It’s a Cover Up...It Should Be Terrifying for All… pic.twitter.com/e9FgUwYmss — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) December 30, 2024

Alice detailed the difficulties she and others have experienced in obtaining medical treatment, describing it as “another full-time job to handle the bureaucracy of trying to access benefits.”

To add insult to injury, the CIA revoked Alice’s security clearance, referring to her psychological conditions.

The former CIA officer castigated the intelligence community for ignoring reports and trying to gaslight victims of the attacks. “We swore this oath, and every day I watch them continue to deny people’s humanity and their injuries,” Alice said, also accusing the CIA of not only betraying her but also her colleagues.

As of July 2024, more than 300 people, including U.S. diplomats, intelligence officers, military personnel, and their family members, have reported experiencing symptoms consistent with Havana Syndrome.