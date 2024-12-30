Here's What a College Professor Said About the 2024 Race That Blew a...
Unreal: Jimmy Carter Outlived His NYT Obituary Writer
This State Provides a Microcosm for All the Issues Facing Dems Right Now
How Trump Reacted to Jimmy Carter's Passing
Based Tech Bros and MAGA Learn About Coalition Politics The Hard Way
VIP
Will Democrat Donors Learn They’re Being Conned?
WATCH: Bodycam Footage Shows Correctional Officers Allegedly Beating Inmate to Death
Donald Trump Might Have Just Decided Mike Johnson's Fate as Speaker
Biden In a Dream World While Americans Face Nightmares
VIP
Remember How the Biden Admin Sold Border Wall Materials? Well…
A ‘Trans’ Child Molester Was Sent to a Women’s Prison. You Won’t Believe...
Black Artist Says She Won't Write 'Soulful' Music for 'Non-Melanated' Singers
This CNN Exchange Illustrates Everything Wrong With the Media
JK Rowling: 'There Are No Trans Kids'
Tipsheet

Whistleblower Claims CIA Covered Up Foreign Involvement in Havana Syndrome Attacks in Revealing Interview

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles  |  December 30, 2024 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

The CIA and other intelligence agencies have continually downplayed or outright denied the causes and effects of “Anomalous Health Incidents” (AHIs), commonly known as “Havana Syndrome,” according to a whistleblower.

Advertisement

During an interview with journalist Catherine Herridge, a former CIA officer going by the pseudonym “Alice,” detailed how she and many other intelligence agents and government officials were targeted by energy weapons that caused serious neurological harm. Of particular interest is how the CIA denied suggestions that at least some of the AHI attacks were carried out by Russia.

Alice experienced several symptoms related to Havana Syndrome, including vertigo, cognitive decline, and ringing in the ears.

“My ear started hurting. I started having vertigo. The room was spinning. My head started pulsing. It hurt so badly,” she told Herridge.

The symptoms began while Alice was serving in Africa. “I experienced an anomalous health incident in my home on a Saturday night, and I heard a weird noise.”

She recounted: “My ears started ringing, and I thought I was going to pass out. I had a ton of pain in my left ear, and my ears started ringing.”

Herridge accused the intelligence community of attempting to “thwart Congressional investigative efforts to uncover the truth at every turn” and of gaslighting people like Alice, who said the CIA’s denials were “designed to make us thin ourselves crazy and question our own injuries.”

The National Intelligence Council released a report in March 2023 claiming it was “very unlikely” that foreign adversaries caused these incidents.

Five agencies judge that available intelligence consistently points against the involvement of US adversaries in causing the reported incidents. Agencies employed an array of collection and investigative efforts that spanned hundreds of reported incidents—within the United States and abroad—and explored a range of potential indicators of hostile activity, from identifying suspicious persons near incident sites to searching for a pattern among affected personnel. These efforts could not identify an adversary as being responsible for any incident and in some key cases, IC agencies and partners had comprehensive information on the location where an AHI occurred but found no evidence of adversary activity.

Recommended

This CNN Exchange Illustrates Everything Wrong With the Media Guy Benson
Advertisement

Despite the intelligence community’s denials, other entities, including Congress and a former Defense Secretary believe the attacks are being carried out by Russia and other adversaries. In a recent press release, the House Intelligence Committee announced the release of an interim report indicating that “It is increasingly likely a foreign adversary is responsible for some portion of reported AHIs.”

The Defense Department sent Alice a letter acknowledging that Alice’s “experiences are real.” The former CIA officer told Herridge that the Defense Department “believes us and has actually gone to bat for those of us from across the U.S. government.”

Alice detailed the difficulties she and others have experienced in obtaining medical treatment, describing it as “another full-time job to handle the bureaucracy of trying to access benefits.”

To add insult to injury, the CIA revoked Alice’s security clearance, referring to her psychological conditions.

The former CIA officer castigated the intelligence community for ignoring reports and trying to gaslight victims of the attacks. “We swore this oath, and every day I watch them continue to deny people’s humanity and their injuries,” Alice said, also accusing the CIA of not only betraying her but also her colleagues.

Advertisement

As of July 2024, more than 300 people, including U.S. diplomats, intelligence officers, military personnel, and their family members, have reported experiencing symptoms consistent with Havana Syndrome.

Tags: RUSSIA INTELLIGENCE CIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This CNN Exchange Illustrates Everything Wrong With the Media Guy Benson
A ‘Trans’ Child Molester Was Sent to a Women’s Prison. You Won’t Believe What Happened Next. Madeline Leesman
Here's What a College Professor Said About the 2024 Race That Blew a Liberal Magazine Away Matt Vespa
Based Tech Bros and MAGA Learn About Coalition Politics The Hard Way Kurt Schlichter
This State Provides a Microcosm for All the Issues Facing Dems Right Now Matt Vespa
WATCH: Bodycam Footage Shows Correctional Officers Allegedly Beating Inmate to Death Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
This CNN Exchange Illustrates Everything Wrong With the Media Guy Benson
Advertisement