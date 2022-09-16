Hunter Biden Now Says He Can't Afford Child Support for Love Child

First Kid Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, is claiming in a new court filing that he's fallen on tough times — or something — and is unable to make child support payments to stripper Lunden Roberts with whom he had an illegitimate daughter he previously denied, Navy Joan Roberts.

According to the court filing made in Independence County, Arkansas, Hunter's lawyers claim "there has been a substantial material change in [Hunter's] financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income, such that the prior child support calculation is not in compliance" with the previous order for child support.

Hunter Biden just filed a motion to set aside his child support obligations — he says he can’t afford the payments. Is he still renting a $35K per month home in Malibu while his child goes hungry? pic.twitter.com/fp1G8idDN6 — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) September 16, 2022

Evidently, Hunter's art career didn't prove as lucrative as he expected, nor did his tell-all book deal. Or perhaps the "ten percent for the big guy" is really cutting into his profits from foreign business dealings? Whatever the case, it's notable that Hunter would, again, be trying to get out of the responsibility of being a father to the four-year-old daughter whose existence he — along with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden — mostly ignore.

"Like many other individuals whose child support obligations were calculated before the new guidelines took effect, Mr. Biden has asked the court to review the existing child support determination and to establish an amount of child support that complies with the current guidelines and circumstances," Hunter's lawyer told the New York Post.

Evidently, Arkansas recently changed its guidelines and Hunter thinks he can get away with paying even less to support his daughter whom he has, according to reports, never even met.

The lawyer for Hunter's ex-fling, however, isn't letting the president's son off easy. "Ultimately, this is going to require us to look deeply, more deeply, into Hunter’s finances," the lawyer said. "I’m going to want to have a deposition with Mr. Biden" and "[l]ike last time, I’m going to bring my forensic accountant to the deposition, unless the judge tells me I can’t," he pledged.

When it comes to Hunter Biden's finances, there's plenty to muck around in. There's the long-running IRS investigation into his potentially criminal tax fraud, the mess of spreadsheets and emails about his business dealings revealed by his laptop from hell, and his apparently lavish lifestyle in California that suggests he could be supporting his daughter if only he spent less on drugs and, ahem, companions in recent years.

In the past, President Joe Biden has come to his son's financial rescue with tens of thousands of dollars in payments wired for alleged "detox" attempts that surfaced videos suggested were little more than getaways to medical spas where Hunter continued smoking crack and drinking white claws while naked in sensory deprivation tanks.