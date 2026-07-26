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Oh, You Knew Someone Was Going to Say That About the Terror Attack at a Berlin Pride Event

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 26, 2026 9:30 PM
Oh, You Knew Someone Was Going to Say That About the Terror Attack at a Berlin Pride Event
AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

Scott covered this incident over the weekend: someone plowed into a crowd at a Berlin Pride event in a mass casualty event. Initially, we didn’t know who the suspect was, but we knew it wasn't someone from Polynesia. And it wasn’t the Amish. The suspect was identified as ‘Abdul B.,’ who had terror ties, and he was killed by German police (via NBC News):

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Berlin police shot and killed the suspect in this weekend’s deadly attack during the city’s Pride festival after he allegedly charged at officers with a knife while they tried to arrest him Sunday, authorities said.

The 21-year-old suspect was found at 6 p.m. local time at an allotment garden complex in the Spandau district, Berlin police said. Authorities said he rushed at members of the city’s special police unit, or SEK, with a weapon, prompting officers to open fire. Despite firefighters’ resuscitation efforts, he died at the scene.

Authorities have accused the suspect of driving a vehicle into a crowd and attacking people with a bladed weapon near Brandenburg Gate on Saturday night, killing a woman and injuring 29 others.

Three of the injured people have life-threatening injuries, Berlin’s fire department spokesman Dominik Pretz said Sunday morning, adding that eight are seriously injured.

Police had identified the suspect as 21-year-old Abdul B., whom officials describe as a “radicalized” member of “Islamist circles” in Berlin.

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Related:

CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM ISLAMIC TERRORISM LGBTQ+

At a vigil, someone said they’d hope the suspect would be a white Christian, not an Islamist

"I had hoped the attacker was not an Arab-Muslim, but a white Christian person," this person said.

I mean, we knew this could sneak in since the Left is moronic, dense, and addicted to suicidal empathy. But, still, get a grip, folks.


 

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