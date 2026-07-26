Oh, You Knew Someone Was Going to Say That About the Terror Attack at a Berlin Pride Event

Scott covered this incident over the weekend: someone plowed into a crowd at a Berlin Pride event in a mass casualty event. Initially, we didn’t know who the suspect was, but we knew it wasn't someone from Polynesia. And it wasn’t the Amish. The suspect was identified as ‘Abdul B.,’ who had terror ties, and he was killed by German police (via NBC News):

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JUST IN - Berlin police release an image of the suspect, Abdul B, wanted in connection with the car ramming incident at Berlin's pride festival, adding not to approach him as "he may be armed and dangerous." pic.twitter.com/LaIgp5dm7i — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 26, 2026

Police identify Islamist as suspect in Berlin Pride attack, seeking his arrest https://t.co/wfgmLU4fEA https://t.co/wfgmLU4fEA — Reuters (@Reuters) July 26, 2026

Berlin police shot and killed the suspect in this weekend’s deadly attack during the city’s Pride festival after he allegedly charged at officers with a knife while they tried to arrest him Sunday, authorities said. The 21-year-old suspect was found at 6 p.m. local time at an allotment garden complex in the Spandau district, Berlin police said. Authorities said he rushed at members of the city’s special police unit, or SEK, with a weapon, prompting officers to open fire. Despite firefighters’ resuscitation efforts, he died at the scene. Authorities have accused the suspect of driving a vehicle into a crowd and attacking people with a bladed weapon near Brandenburg Gate on Saturday night, killing a woman and injuring 29 others. Three of the injured people have life-threatening injuries, Berlin’s fire department spokesman Dominik Pretz said Sunday morning, adding that eight are seriously injured. Police had identified the suspect as 21-year-old Abdul B., whom officials describe as a “radicalized” member of “Islamist circles” in Berlin.

At a vigil, someone said they’d hope the suspect would be a white Christian, not an Islamist.

"I had hoped the attacker was not an Arab-Muslim, but a white Christian person," this person said.

I mean, we knew this could sneak in since the Left is moronic, dense, and addicted to suicidal empathy. But, still, get a grip, folks.

🚨WTF. At a vigil for the Berlin Pride parade victims, an LGBTQ+ speaker says she had hoped the attacker was "not an Arab-Muslim, but a White Christian person"



These people are deranged. pic.twitter.com/vMFffgkKgB — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) July 26, 2026

Further proof that liberalism is a mental disorder! https://t.co/z50Fd6mErC — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) July 26, 2026



