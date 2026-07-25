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Tipsheet

Vehicle Rams Crowd at Berlin Pride Parade, Killing One, Injuring 15

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | July 25, 2026 8:16 PM
Vehicle Rams Crowd at Berlin Pride Parade, Killing One, Injuring 15
Townhall Media

One person is dead, and more than a dozen others were injured after someone drove a white vehicle into a Pride event in Berlin, Germany around 10 PM local time. 

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Law enforcement is searching for the driver. 

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Related:

CRIME GERMANY LGBTQ+

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This Image Says Everything About Trump's White House Correspondents' Association Dinner Speech Matt Vespa
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