Vehicle Rams Crowd at Berlin Pride Parade, Killing One, Injuring 15

One person is dead, and more than a dozen others were injured after someone drove a white vehicle into a Pride event in Berlin, Germany around 10 PM local time.

Advertisement

Law enforcement is searching for the driver.

UPDATE: At least 1 dead, 15 injured after driver drove vehicle into crowd at CSD Pride Parade in Berlin, Germany. - DTS News Agency pic.twitter.com/bBpbWYRuix — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) July 25, 2026

2. Update:

Kurz vor 22 Uhr soll der Fahrer eines weißen Fahrzeugs auf dem Ahornsteig im Großen #Tiergarten mehrere Personen angefahren haben. Es gibt zahlreiche Verletzte, darunter mehrere lebensgefährlich Verletzte. Die Fahndung nach einem oder mehreren Tatverdächtigen läuft mit… pic.twitter.com/TvJW7YjECA — Polizei Berlin (@polizeiberlin) July 25, 2026

#Update

Shortly before 10 pm local, driver of a white minivan is said to have struck #Pride participants at #Ahornsteig in greater #Tiergarten #Berlin #Germany, leaving numerous injured, several with life-threatening injuries. Manhunt for suspect(s) continues. https://t.co/cBVhe9pfoz — The Mexico Times (@mexicotimes) July 25, 2026

🇩🇪 Update from Berlin: At least one person is dead and more than a dozen are injured after a van drove into the crowd at the city’s LGBTQ+ pride event.



Authorities are still hunting for one or more suspects while evacuating the area.



Writer: Claudio

pic.twitter.com/NcaTSd60U4 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 25, 2026

UPDATE: One person has died and at least 15 others were injured after a vehicle rammed into participants at the Christopher Street Day (CSD) Pride Parade in Berlin, Germany.



The suspect is still at large. https://t.co/JHnQlBRdVj pic.twitter.com/97epVSWph7 — OSINT News (@OSINTNewsqrb) July 25, 2026

Multiple people reported struck after vehicle rams into crowd at Christopher Street Day event in Berlin -BILD https://t.co/heweK6iW41 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 25, 2026

🚨 JUST NOW: VEHICLE RAMMING attack in Berlin, Germany causes at 1 death and over a dozen injuries, "ONE OR MORE SUSPECTS" are being hunted down right now



Another vehicle attack in Europe.



The West should not have to live like this!



Pray for the victims 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/FiHH0josRE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 25, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.