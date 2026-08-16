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Trump Is Opening the Financial Floodgates to Keep Republicans in Office

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Aug 16, 2026 9:30 AM
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Trump Is Opening the Financial Floodgates to Keep Republicans in Office
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

President Donald Trump has approved the release of funds from his personal PAC to aid in close races ahead of the midterm elections, giving Republicans an even greater cash advantage.

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Trump’s personal PAC held over $400 million in cash-on-hand in June and has raised over $100 million in 2026 alone. Reports say that Trump will spend approximately $30 million on boosting Republicans in tight races through the first drop of cash alone. No indication has been given for how long these funds might be disbursed.

Democrats have found themselves in dire financial straits as the midterms loom just months away. In March, the Republican National Committee was reported to have a 7-to-1 cash advantage over their Democrat counterpart, with the problem further exacerbated by the DNC’s growing debt. In July, the DNC was forced to use their headquarters as collateral for a $15 million loan, a historic sum for the group.

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With their huge boost in cash, Republicans were granted another significant win in June when the Supreme Court ruled that limits on coordinated spending between parties and their candidates violated the First Amendment.

Now, armed with a huge influx of cash and a favorable congressional map, Republicans are ready to charge into the midterm elections and deliver a win to continue the popular aspects of the Trump administration.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DNC | DONALD TRUMP | REPUBLICAN PARTY | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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