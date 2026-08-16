Trump Is Opening the Financial Floodgates to Keep Republicans in Office

President Donald Trump has approved the release of funds from his personal PAC to aid in close races ahead of the midterm elections, giving Republicans an even greater cash advantage.

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🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just gave the GREEN LIGHT to surge millions of dollars from his $800 million PAC war chests to help Republicans win the Senate and House this November — CNN



LFG, 47 is coming to save the election! 🔥



One floated surge is $30M, but the "final amount"… pic.twitter.com/avYNyNuPU1 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 15, 2026

Trump’s personal PAC held over $400 million in cash-on-hand in June and has raised over $100 million in 2026 alone. Reports say that Trump will spend approximately $30 million on boosting Republicans in tight races through the first drop of cash alone. No indication has been given for how long these funds might be disbursed.

Democrats have found themselves in dire financial straits as the midterms loom just months away. In March, the Republican National Committee was reported to have a 7-to-1 cash advantage over their Democrat counterpart, with the problem further exacerbated by the DNC’s growing debt. In July, the DNC was forced to use their headquarters as collateral for a $15 million loan, a historic sum for the group.

With their huge boost in cash, Republicans were granted another significant win in June when the Supreme Court ruled that limits on coordinated spending between parties and their candidates violated the First Amendment.

Now, armed with a huge influx of cash and a favorable congressional map, Republicans are ready to charge into the midterm elections and deliver a win to continue the popular aspects of the Trump administration.

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