Berlin Pride Attack Suspect Shot Dead by Police After Manhunt

The man accused of driving a van into a Pride event in Berlin last night has been shot dead by police.

Berlin Police said that the suspect, 21-year-old Abdul Ballout, was near a garden when the man rushed police with a “stabbing weapon.” Police shot the man dead.

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The attack killed one person and injured about 29 others.

Local authorities have said that the man had ties to Islamic terrorist groups.

Gegen 18 Uhr konnte der Tatverdächtige des gestrigen Anschlags im Großen Tiergarten in einer Kleingartenanlage in #Spandau lokalisiert werden. Nach bisherigen Erkenntnissen soll er mit einer Stichwaffe auf unsere Einsatzkräfte zugelaufen sein, daraufhin kam es zum polizeilichen… pic.twitter.com/ncslEZom7N — Polizei Berlin (@polizeiberlin) July 26, 2026

BREAKING: The suspect sought in connection with a car ramming attack on a Berlin LGBTQ+ Pride parade that left one person dead and 29 injured was shot and killed in a confrontation with police, a senior police official in Germany told CBS News.



The official said the suspect… pic.twitter.com/1yK4oOQbJJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 26, 2026

BREAKING: The suspect in the deadly Berlin Pride festival attack was killed by police after a nearly 24-hour manhunt.



Abdul Ballout, a German citizen with Lebanese roots, previously sought to join the militant Islamic State group, authorities say.



One person was killed and at… pic.twitter.com/HhAxmwEbAm — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 26, 2026

Breaking News: The police shot and killed the man suspected of killing at least one person and injuring 29 others near a Berlin LGBTQ Pride celebration after he charged at officers with a weapon, the German authorities said. https://t.co/6R59bN19pP — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 26, 2026

Update: The Muslim suspect in the Berlin Pride deadly attack was shot and killed in a Berlin suburb after attacking law enforcement with a knife.



He was released earlier this year for trying to join an Islamic terror troop and was required to go to de-radicalization training. pic.twitter.com/U6o2uA9TCc — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 26, 2026

Berlin Pride attack suspect shot and killed during police operation - follow live updates https://t.co/nz9SXOuq00 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) July 26, 2026

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