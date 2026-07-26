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Tipsheet

Berlin Pride Attack Suspect Shot Dead by Police After Manhunt

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | July 26, 2026 2:58 PM
Berlin Pride Attack Suspect Shot Dead by Police After Manhunt
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

The man accused of driving a van into a Pride event in Berlin last night has been shot dead by police.

Berlin Police said that the suspect, 21-year-old Abdul Ballout, was near a garden when the man rushed police with a “stabbing weapon.” Police shot the man dead. 

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The attack killed one person and injured about 29 others.

Local authorities have said that the man had ties to Islamic terrorist groups.

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