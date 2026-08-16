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Democrats Are Coming for the Supreme Court

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Aug 16, 2026 11:30 AM
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Democrats Are Coming for the Supreme Court
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

Top Democrat and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has announced plans to completely reshape the Supreme Court in favor of progressives should his party win back power, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

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Jeffries has labeled the Court, which has sided against Trump on key issues of birthright citizenship and the tariff agenda, a “subsidiary” of the Trump administration. Democrats had previously touted plans to reconstruct the Court into a progressive machine by expanding the seats and instituting term limits. Democrats believe that Senate rules preventing such measures can simply be altered.

“[A] variety of different options that are on the table, and I think we can’t foreclose on any single one of them,” Jeffries told the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Atlanta, Georgia.

When pressed by NBC, Jeffries would not explicitly state that he endorses a move to pack the Court, but that he supports “dramatic reform.”

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Republicans have warned that Democrats would seek to reshape the Court for months, even as progressives have scored major wins through activist lower courts that have stifled the Trump agenda. Former Vice President Kamala Harris has explicitly stated her support for packing the Court, and the growing Democratic Socialist wing of the Democrat Party has campaigned on abolishing the body altogether.

Party platforms regarding the Supreme Court will be a key issue for voters as the midterms and 2028 election approach.

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News Topics 2028 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HAKEEM JEFFRIES | KAMALA HARRIS | SUPREME COURT
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