Democrats Are the Disease in the Healthcare Debate

Murderous Democrat heart-throb Luigi Mangione finally admitted what everyone knew, but some left-wing women and gay men denied: He happily murdered United Health Care CEO Brian Thompson by shooting him in the back like a coward. This impotent act of barbarism turned on Democrats across the country in a way their furry cosplay and cuckolding wives never could – he had “struck out against ‘the system’ for all of us!” the monsters exclaimed at climax. “Plus, his abs!” There’s a special place in hell for these creatures.

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No Luigi, he’s just the symptom – he’s what every Democrat social justice warrior aspires to be: the ultimate “victim” who is really the perp. His lawyers whined about how he broke his back and was in pain for years, “fighting” the system and trying to get treatment. Of course, they didn’t talk much about how Luigi comes from the Mangione family, one of the wealthiest in Maryland – they employed me for a few years at a radio station they own (they own a lot of things). If Luigi had a bill, the family could pay it. If Luigi needed some kind of treatment, he could have gotten it and paid for it in cash.

No, there was something more sinister happening in that monster’s heart.

The Democrat Party has, for years, whined about the healthcare industry in terms that make no sense. They complain about “the system,” but never mention that they created this system through regulations. Democrats raged against HMOs in the 1990s, but didn’t mention Ted Kennedy created them in 1973. Democrats rail against the high price of health insurance today and the number of people who don’t have any, but never mention Obamacare jacked up prices for everyone, which helped price people out of the market.

Democrats are once again promising to “fix” a system they broke – they chant the mantra “Big government has failed, so we need bigger government,” only with their mouths closed.

Would bigger government have steered Luigi Mangione away from cold-blooded murder? No. Because it wasn’t health insurance at all that drove him to murder and so many Democrats to cheer, it was their hatred.

Leftists hate literally anything they control almost as much as they hate everything and anything they can’t. Sometimes you have to wonder if they really want the things they claim to advocate for, if they just love the advocating itself and the cause is immaterial?

I don’t know what Luigi went through, nor do I care. He murdered a man because he held a job Super Mario did not approve of after having been born on third base. Honestly, he deserves the death penalty.

More than that, people need to realize that the only difference between the monster Luigi Mangione and the monster other Democrats aspire to be is opportunity. Luigi took his; Democrats are running for office – to “give” us “Medicare for All!” – to seize theirs. Because if you thought a Chief Executive Officer of a health insurance company was bad, just wait till you have to deal with an army of faceless bureaucrats in Washington, D.C., for literally every single healthcare decision in your life. If an insurance company denies your claim, you can appeal, bring attention to the issue by reaching out to local media and contact your elected members of Congress to apply pressure to the point they cave to stop the embarrassment.

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What do you do when the government, the most powerful of all of those options, is not working for you, but against you? Do you think a faceless bureaucrat cares about a local television reporter threatening to embarrass them? How many nights of sleep do you think have been lost by some anonymous government regulator hammering a check for doing things they never see the results of as they march toward their pension? Pick a number less than zero.

The funny thing about the Bernie Bros and how they demonize the concept of health insurance on the campaign trail doesn’t actually relate to reality. Most people like the health insurance they have, but polls show they have negative views of the concept. How does that make sense?

It’s pretty easy, actually. Think of it like this: Congress routinely has an approval rating around nine percent, but an incumbent reelection rate over 90 percent. People hate Congress, but like their member of it. It’s everyone else’s Congressman that’s the problem, not theirs.

Polls always show people generally like their health insurance, but after hearing politicians badmouth them and the extremely rare horror stories the media highlights, they have a sour taste for the concept of health insurance companies that are not theirs.

It is in this nebulous mess of disconnect that Democrats manipulate people and thrive.

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Only in politics could an entire party insist only they can solve a problem they exclusively created, and only just over a dozen years after they “solved” those problems the last time.

Luigi Mangione is the symptom; the progressive movement and mindset – the entire Democrat Party – is the disease. Act and vote accordingly.

Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, D.C., and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and author of the book, Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on Twitter at @DerekAHunter.

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