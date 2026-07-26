Berlin Pride Attack: Suspect Named As Islamist With Prior Terror Ties

Police have identified a suspect who rammed a white vehicle into a Pride event in Berlin that killed at least one and injured about 29 others on Saturday.

Police are reportedly searching for a 21-year-old man named Abdul, who police say has ties to “Islamic circles.”

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Police identify Islamist as suspect in Berlin Pride attack, seeking his arrest https://t.co/wfgmLU4fEA https://t.co/wfgmLU4fEA — Reuters (@Reuters) July 26, 2026

BREAKING: Berlin police have identified a suspect in the Pride attack and say he has ties to Islamic "circles" in the German capital. https://t.co/gaWp8wPCzh — The Associated Press (@AP) July 26, 2026

Amazing things are being revealed about the Berlin Christopher Street Day attack suspect. All infos are of course still provisional.



His name is Abdul Bellout, and he was born in Germany and is a German citizen of Lebanese descent. Germany has a large Lebanese community thanks… — Andrew Hammel (@AndrewHammel1) July 26, 2026

Berlin police released a photograph on Sunday of a 21-year-old suspect identified as Abdul B., who they say is wanted in connection with a vehicle attack at the city's Christopher Street Day (CSD) Pride celebrations that killed one person and injured 16 others. Police said the… pic.twitter.com/spEJTejUxc — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 26, 2026

Vehicle ramming at Berlin Pride likely an "Islamist terror attack", minister says, as police continue hunt for suspect https://t.co/Jv8MDWUXcW — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) July 26, 2026

The suspect, aged 21, has a long criminal record in Germany; he was most recently convicted for "preparing a terrorist attack” and released in May 2026 from youth prison. He boasted of having contacts to ISIS, and the US State department warned Europe in 2024 about possible ISIS… https://t.co/fnw0OmQ7iI — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 26, 2026

German police have announced that the main suspect for tonight’s deadly car ramming attack is tied to Islamist groups and was already known to police.



These types of attacks are becoming increasingly common in Europe. pic.twitter.com/Xzk3R4QXPC — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 26, 2026

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