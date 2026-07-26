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Tipsheet

Berlin Pride Attack: Suspect Named As Islamist With Prior Terror Ties

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | July 26, 2026 12:01 PM
Berlin Pride Attack: Suspect Named As Islamist With Prior Terror Ties
AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

Police have identified a suspect who rammed a white vehicle into a Pride event in Berlin that killed at least one and injured about 29 others on Saturday.

Police are reportedly searching for a 21-year-old man named Abdul, who police say has ties to “Islamic circles.”

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