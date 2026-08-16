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Republican Rep. Keith Self Backs Petition to Recall Local Officials Who Approved New Islamic Center

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Aug 16, 2026 12:30 PM
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Republican Rep. Keith Self Backs Petition to Recall Local Officials Who Approved New Islamic Center
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Local officials in a Texas town are facing a recall vote endorsed by a Republican congressman after officials approved the construction of a new Islamic center.

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Rep. Keith Self of Texas’s Third District announced that he would be signing onto the petition to establish a recall vote for the city council of McKinney, Texas after the body approved the site's construction on August 4.

Self spoke before McKinney officials prior to the vote to encourage the body to vote against approving the construction.

Despite the push coming immediately after the Islamic center’s approval, petition organizers claim that the recall is not centered around a single issue, but a “loss of confidence” in their officials’ ability to represent their interests.

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"This recall is not one issue, it is a pattern,” organizers said on social media. “How they spend, what they prioritize, and whether they listen.”

The recall effort against the officials follows Texas Governor Greg Abbott scrapping of a project to construct Islamic ablution stations the Dallas Forth Worth International Airport.

“These ablution facilities appear designed to single out one subset of the population for special treatment based on religion. That is illegal,” said Abbott in a press release. “Both airports are government-owned facilities. The federal and state constitutions prohibit government from facilitating this sort of discrimination. Just as the government cannot favor the secular over the sacred, it also cannot favor one religious view over all others.”

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Following Abbott’s request for state agencies to look into the possibility of revoking public funds due to religious discrimination, the airport terminated its plans to introduce ablution stations on site. The privately funded project boasted a $300,000 price tag, and would have added two ablution stations in the male and female restrooms located in one of the terminals.

The two moves by Texas Republicans come as conservatives make combatting the Islamification of the state a priority heading into the midterm elections.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ISLAM | REPUBLICAN PARTY | TEXAS
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