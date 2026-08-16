Harrisburg Store Operators, 58 SNAP Recipients Charged in $61K Fraud Scheme

The Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General (OSIG) and the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office announced charges earlier this week against two store operators and 58 Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients allegedly involved in a SNAP trafficking operation that fraudulently obtained more than $61,000 in public benefits at 2200 North 6th Street in Harrisburg.

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The store, operating as Antonios Grocery IV LLC, allegedly deployed rogue electronic benefit transfer (EBT) terminals to conduct fraudulent transactions.

A rogue EBT terminal uses the Food and Nutrition Administration (FNA) number of a legitimate, approved retailer, but it is operated by an unapproved retailer to fraudulently process SNAP transactions.

After investigators observed the store undergoing a full remodel and rebranding in early 2025, a second operator assumed control and continued the scheme under a new business name, M&D Grocery Store. In SNAP trafficking schemes like this, stores exchange recipients' public benefits for cash at a fraction of their value. Stores profit without providing food, while recipients obtain cash to use for items ineligible under SNAP.

“This investigation pulled back the curtain on a fraud operation that revealed store operators engaged in a sophisticated scheme to steal taxpayer dollars,” said State Inspector General Michelle A. Henry. “Thanks to the dedicated investigators, this criminal operation was shut down. Pennsylvania's public benefits exist to put food on the table for families who need them. We will protect that mission.”

Miguel Guzman, who operated Antonios Grocery IV LLC, is charged with SNAP trafficking, access device fraud, theft by deception, and identity theft.

Investigators charge that Guzman used SNAP recipients' EBT cards at retailers, including Walmart and Sam's Club, to purchase stock for the store.

Marilenis Rodriguez Almonte is charged with the same offenses in connection with the rebranded store. Rodriguez Almonte registered the new business, M&D Grocery Store, with the Pennsylvania Department of State on February 25, 2025. Investigators have charged her with the same scheme, using recipients' EBT cards to purchase store stock.

Additionally, 58 SNAP recipients were charged with access device fraud, conspiracy, and related charges. If convicted, defendants face possible incarceration, restitution, fines, and disqualification from the SNAP program. Restitution reimburses taxpayers for stolen public benefits, recovering funds fraudulently obtained from programs meant to serve Pennsylvanians in need.

These charges represent the latest actions the Shapiro Administration has taken to fight public assistance fraud and abuse and ensure taxpayer money is used for its intended purpose across the Commonwealth. Under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, the Administration has prevented over $206 million worth of public benefits from being distributed to those not entitled to assistance and filed charges against 1,751 defendants for total theft of $11.4 million in SNAP program funds.

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The investigation was conducted by OSIG in close coordination with the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office and with assistance from the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

“SNAP trafficking schemes like this one steal from taxpayers while exploiting the very people these programs are designed to protect,” said Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo. “This investigation is a testament to what interagency collaboration can accomplish. My office is committed to prosecuting these cases fully, and we are proud to stand alongside OSIG in sending a clear message that Dauphin County will not tolerate the abuse of public assistance programs.”

All persons charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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