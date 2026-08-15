Bill Maher's Take on Trump's Secret Turkey Flight Will Not Please the Lib Press Corps

If Bill Maher can understand the dynamics behind why President Trump had to secretly switch plans to avoid a credible assassination threat in Turkey, then you know the media is a bunch of babies. We already know that they are, but this manufactured drama over that July flight remains a point of contention among this cadre of entitled clowns.

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Backstory: Following the NATO meeting, Trump faced a credible Iranian assassination plot. He hid in a catering truck and left the country on a secret jet. The press corps was unaware and is now incensed to have been used as a decoy. Too bad. You’re expendable; the president is not. End of lecture. Also, Maher wondered if other presidents, Democrats and Republicans, would’ve done this — yes, they would:

Bill Maher says he "doesn't blame" Trump for sneaking off Air Force One in a catering truck while Marco Rubio and the press stayed on the decoy plane.



Then Andrew Cuomo jumps in and admits every other president would have done the exact same thing.



MAHER: “President Trump… pic.twitter.com/HLSbr8KE4g — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 15, 2026

MAHER: “President Trump foiled the assassins again this week. He jumped on the plane that wasn’t the plane, but he left everybody else on the other plane. If the Iranians were going to shoot down that plane, goodbye, Marco Rubio and a lot of other people. No, I’m not judging here. I’m sure that’s what the Secret Service told him to do." “My question is, because I’ve heard it is the president’s discretion whether he could do that or not. Do you think any other president would have done it differently? Like, say, Jimmy Carter. He was like Mr. Christian Guy. Would he have left his friends on that other plane? What about Obama? What about Reagan?” ANDERSON: “Donald Trump has had a number of credible threats on his life, traced back to the Iranian government. He got his ear shot. So I kind of think if you’re Donald Trump, you do what the Secret Service tells you.” MAHER: “Yeah, I would." CUOMO: "I think they all would.” MAHER: “You think they all would?” CUOMO: “Yeah, I think they would do what the Secret Service said to do. Yes, it’s his decision, but you rarely go against what the Secret Service is advising.” The media is mad they weren’t told. Get over it—your lives will never be above that of the president of the United States. The White House’s credibility is not on the line; can we please move on? No one cares except the press corps.

His commentary veered into some immigration talk, where he said that the melting-pot ethos essentially must die, assimilate, and accept Western civilization. Also, no sharia law — ever:

Bill Maher: “Now most immigrants want to assimilate [into the United States], but some now have this other attitude of ‘melting pot. F*ck you! You melt!’ … You have to answer one question: Do you like Western Civilization? Because that’s what WE ARE and that’s NOT-negotiable.” pic.twitter.com/lKuLnKFBkx — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) August 15, 2026

Bill Maher SOUNDS OFF on the threat of Sharia law in the West.



And he specifically went after the left’s use of “Islamophobia,” calling it a “bullsh*t word” that is used to scare people out of having the conversation.



Oh boy. This is going to land him in hot water with the… pic.twitter.com/uoS8iw3rnb — Overton (@overton_news) August 15, 2026

MAHER: “Democracy, not theocracy.” “Free speech, even about religion.” “Equal rights for women.” “LGBT. That’s America!” “And none of it…none of this is available in sharia law…” “Which a third of British Muslims want to see be THE law in England.” “And you can’t have both. You can’t have England and sharia law.” “The left’s reaction to islamification is, the worst thing that could come from that is it will get right wingers elected.” “Maybe…or maybe the worst thing that could come from it is in 20 years the U.K. is turning away gay cruise ships.” “Now, you can—and I’m sure some of you are—screaming ‘Islamophobia,’ but that’s just a bullsh*t word to cow people into not talking about this!” “This has nothing to do with ‘non-Whites’ becoming the majority. I don’t give a shit about that. I don’t give a shit about colors.” “I care about liberal values being replaced by ILLIBERAL ones.”

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Also, Maher’s advice to the migrants who invaded Spain’s African territories will also trigger liberals:

Bill Maher ends his show by giving the migrants flooding into Europe some absolutely BRUTAL career advice.



He was talking about the massive surge into Ceuta, Spain, and the reasons many of the migrants gave for wanting to leave Morocco.



Maher said he sympathizes with people who… pic.twitter.com/2jHBSC6ChN — Overton (@overton_news) August 15, 2026

MAHER: “Last month, more than 70,000 Moroccan migrants breached the border and poured into a part of Spain called Ceuta.” “I feel for them, but I also understand why a lot of Europe freaked out about it.” “I sympathize with refugees. But when I see them interviewed, it’s always: there’s nothing for me here, the economy sucks, I don’t see a future.” “I sympathize. But what you need is not asylum. What you need is LinkedIn!” “Build something in the country you live in.” “You got a bad economy? You know that cruise ship you couldn’t dock? Do you have any idea how much money 2,000 drunk, gay men would have spent in your beach town?!”

I can see how hardcore progressives now call Bill a Nazi. He couldn’t care less. He’s a liberal who isn’t nuts. I’ll take it.

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