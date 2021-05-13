With CDC Nixing Mask Rule, Fauci Exposed Again as a Total Clown on COVID

The mask mandate is gone…for the vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finally caught up to us normal people who came to the conclusion that you can get back to normal once you’ve been vaccinated (via NBC News):

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 no longer need to wear masks or physically distance — whether indoors or outdoors in most circumstances. "We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a media briefing Thursday afternoon. "Based on the continuing downward trajectory of cases, the scientific data on the performance of our vaccines, and our understanding of how the virus spreads," Walensky said, "that moment has come for those who are fully vaccinated."

Okay, that’s not quite right since the CDC hasn’t gone that far, but that’s the case. Period. For weeks, everyone knew you didn’t need to wear a mask after you were vaccinated. You also didn’t spread the virus when you got the shot as well; that was atrocious science fiction that Dr. Anthony Fauci and his crew peddled.

Basically one month apart ?? pic.twitter.com/BS6Az8jKa6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 13, 2021

Yet, this all circles back to two things. One was CDC Director Rochelle Walensky’s warning that impending doom from COVID was upon us around spring break. It never happened. Texas has been reopened for well over a month. They also nixed their mask mandate. No spikes. Spring break happened. No spikes. There was no fourth wave. Even Fauci said given that millions were getting vaccinated, a fourth wave was not going to happen. The second part of this fiasco was when Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) grilled Fauci over masks and reinfection, noting that those with natural immunity have an immensely low risk of getting COVID again. He also said that if you’re vaccinated and continue to wear masks, isn’t it just political theater, which did not sit well with the COVID czar. Well, it turns Rand and the rest of us who knew that mask-wearing after vaccination was idiocy were right. The experts don’t know anything. Well, first, they’re not really experts. They’re DC bureaucrats who are giving their so-called advice while also hoping to get more funding for next year’s budget so ulterior motives abound.

ICYMI today I questioned Dr. Fauci in the HELP hearing on covid.



"What proof is there that there are significant reinfections with hospitalizations and death from the variants?



None in our country. Zero...



You're making a policy based on conjecture!" pic.twitter.com/ouzgN7v2Ds — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 18, 2021

It just feeds into the confusion here. I mean, it’s an acid trip. The CDC director says one thing—‘impending doom’—which is torpedoed by Fauci and the National Institutes of Health because of the vaccination rates, who then says that we all need to remain inside the bunker even after getting jabbed because…he said so. Oh, and kids still need to wear masks playing outside because there is so much infection out there. What the hell does that even mean?

It’s a constant game of whack-a-mole littered with the hysteria about rising cases. Wrong. Even in New York, the mecca of US-based COVID cases, all gauges tracking the disease showed it on a downward trend. The information from the experts and the Democrat-media operatives who report it has become so bad that Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight sounds like a conservative pointing out the malarky. He noted how Fauci was gaslighting us on vaccines as well.

In April, NBC News even took a hatchet to 'the rising cases' narrative. The current cases are relegated to younger Americans, who are not being rushed to the hospital, not filing ICU beds, and most of not all have mild cases of COVID. They can recover from home and acquire natural immunity after ten days—a big cushion for those in the group who also feel they want the vaccine. Doctors interviewed by NBC also noted that the hospitalization rates were nowhere near where they were a year ago. This is all good news. It’s a virus that has a 90+ percent survivability rate. This game couldn’t last forever government stooges. There was no doom and gloom. With people getting vaccinated, along with the estimated two-thirds of the country who had already had the infection, the other known fact that Fauci won’t say is that we’ve probably reached herd immunity. Maybe not everywhere, but enough to declare major progress. He won’t. He needs us to be scared. Fauci’s ‘nobel lie’ approach did two things. It did boot Trump from office, which I’m sure he and many others are happy about. It will also lead to the CDC and other health officials being ignored or disregarded for quite some time for dabbling in the political aspect with their so-called advice. And I didn’t even mention the CDC keeping schools closed over COVID because teachers’ unions got involved. We all saw what they were doing…all over a virus that in the grand scheme of things wasn’t Black Death 2.0. More Americans will die from cancer this year than COVID. And with the mask mandate for the vaccinated nixed, I guess that means we can reach herd immunity now, NYT or nah?

We weren’t all in this together. And we’re done listening to you now.