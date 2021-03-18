Fauci Is Torched By Rand Paul Over Questioning About COVID Vaccines, Masks, and Immunity from Infection

Someone had to do it. Someone had to say it. Why are these medical experts so damn pessimistic about a virus that has a 90+ percent survival rate? They’ve been wrong about almost everything, and I thought the liberal media was the only institution to hold that title. Okay, I’ll be a little fairer—Dr. Marty Makary of Johns Hopkins noted where the medical experts have been wrong regarding masks, testing, schools, and vaccine distribution. Only pediatricians were the ones who were saying schools were safer to reopen last summer. Those are four big issues that they’ve bungled. And now, they’re saying we need to social distance after vaccination and wear two masks? Why? Makary noted an unpublished Israeli study showing that just one dose of the Pfizer vaccine makes the recipient virtually “bulletproof” after four weeks. They should be telling us what we can do post-vaccination, not peddling fear in the hopes of keeping the Democrats’ lockdown regime alive.

Today, during a hearing with the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) wrecked Dr. Anthony Fauci, the de facto COVID czar, over the lack of science surrounding re-infection and mask-wearing after vaccination. The Kentucky Republican cited medical studies and The New York Times to make his points. He noted how immensely rare it is that those infected with COVID will contract the disease again. Out of nearly 30 million who have contracted the virus, only five cases have been confirmed as re-infection. The point he was making is that we have scientific evidence showing that those who’ve acquired immunity from infection and those who acquire it through the vaccine won’t contract the virus. Why do they need to keep wearing masks into 2022?

.@RandPaul evicerates Dr. Fauci over the “theater” of requiring Americans already immune from Covid to continue wearing masks.



Fauci’s ultimate rebuttal: “I totally disagree with you” pic.twitter.com/Ea0utSRUAb — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 18, 2021

Fauci tried to pivot saying they were just talking about those who were never infected before, but Paul noted his advice was that everyone continues to wear masks, including those with immunity from past infection or through vaccination. What studies can the good doctor cite that show those with immunity from COVID are spreading the disease? Isn’t it just theater? That irked Fauci for sure.

Paul aptly makes the point that saying ‘to get the shot but keep wearing masks’ is the reason why there’s vaccine hesitancy. There needs to be clarity. There should be guidelines on what you can do as a person who has acquired immunity. Where's the reward? There is no science behind wearing a mask after immunity is acquired.

Fauci added “Let me state for the record that masks are not theater. Masks are protective.”

Paul interjected noting that if you’re immune and wearing them it’s theater.

“I totally disagree with you,” replied Fauci.

Of course, these folks are paralyzed by fear or politics. It’s one or the other because this traveling circus went off the rails long ago.