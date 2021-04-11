coronavirus

Liberal Pollster Shreds the Current COVID Panic Narrative

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Apr 11, 2021 6:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Liberal Pollster Shreds the Current COVID Panic Narrative

Source: AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov

The fourth wave is going to kill us all. We have variants. We have cases reportedly surging. We have vaccines, but even if you get the shot you have to remain inside and remain in total fear…until we get the Soviet-style passport system going. This is our medical expert community, which is really a bunch of bureaucrats peddling their own agenda. Here's the deal, fellas—you can’t keep this game up for a virus with a 90+ percent survivability rate. You can’t especially with three vaccines that are preventing further spread. The states that remain under the lockdown regime were seeing a spike and New York City, the mecca of the US-based COVID outbreak, is seeing the decline in every metric gauging the spread of this virus. This isn’t from me. FiveThirtyEight Nate Silver has been dropping some facts that are undercutting the panic narrative. Was there a slight surge in the Northeast? Yeah—as he noted, it’s plateaued. Michigan is seeing something serious brewing, but that's not a “wave.” The data simply doesn't spell alarm.

Also, the cases seen in New York aren’t nearly as bad as they were a year ago. Hospitalization rates aren’t nearly where they were a year ago. We can thank NBC News for that update. They interviewed doctors who said that the cases they’re seeing are centered on younger people who weren’t able to get vaccinated in the first phases, and the cases are mild. It may not be a picnic for those who contracted the virus, but they can recover from home and gain natural immunity after ten days. This all helps us trend towards herd immunity, which are two words we’re never ever going to hear from Fauci or his band of panic peddlers. 

There is no fourth wave, folks. Oh yeah, Fauci even said so. We have to stop listening to these people whose inability to come to a conclusion about anything…is doing more harm than good. It’s been like this for quite some time. 

I’m still waiting for the “impending doom” the CDC warned about.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Liberal Blogger Notices Something About Anti-Black Crime in America...And the Woke Left Will Not Like It
Matt Vespa
Democratic Senator Facing Vile Attack for Supporting Filibuster
Rebecca Downs
Even the Left Can't Stand Ex-Clinton Staffer Loon Behind Ads Targeting Rep. Gaetz
VIP
Rebecca Downs
Texas Supreme Court Voids Restraining Order Against Salon Order
Rebecca Downs
Gun Rights Activist Warns About Red Flag Laws: 'Abuse of Power That Could Very Easily Be Taken Advantage of'
Rebecca Downs
Why BLM Co-founder Is Being Branded a 'Fraud' After Latest Real Estate Purchase
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular