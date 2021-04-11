Liberal Pollster Shreds the Current COVID Panic Narrative

The fourth wave is going to kill us all. We have variants. We have cases reportedly surging. We have vaccines, but even if you get the shot you have to remain inside and remain in total fear…until we get the Soviet-style passport system going. This is our medical expert community, which is really a bunch of bureaucrats peddling their own agenda. Here's the deal, fellas—you can’t keep this game up for a virus with a 90+ percent survivability rate. You can’t especially with three vaccines that are preventing further spread. The states that remain under the lockdown regime were seeing a spike and New York City, the mecca of the US-based COVID outbreak, is seeing the decline in every metric gauging the spread of this virus. This isn’t from me. FiveThirtyEight Nate Silver has been dropping some facts that are undercutting the panic narrative. Was there a slight surge in the Northeast? Yeah—as he noted, it’s plateaued. Michigan is seeing something serious brewing, but that's not a “wave.” The data simply doesn't spell alarm.

Not only is there not a surge but all COVID metrics are declining in New York City. https://t.co/FzTtPAVIGR https://t.co/q0iEuHbx7N pic.twitter.com/RIcMK9P8KQ — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) April 10, 2021

Per the NYS definition of a positive test, the 7 day average in Manhattan is the lowest (i believe) since early December. — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) April 10, 2021

Just 222 COVID deaths reported in the US yesterday, which is the fewest since March 23, 2020. https://t.co/WbBcN2canq pic.twitter.com/FAyvg7tp4Z — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) April 5, 2021

The data series, as you may have guessed, is COVID-19 cases in the US. Only 11% of you described the series as "rising" so it's strange to see routine descriptions to that effect, or even references to a "fourth wave", etc. Always check the underlying data for yourself! https://t.co/u2hDgwroRa — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) April 7, 2021

But there's something else to note, too. The focus on the national picture obscures important regional differences. Michigan is currently having a VERY serious surge, for instance (depicted below). NY/NJ/CT seemed to be flirting with a surge but it has since flattened out. Etc. pic.twitter.com/KYc0GkfHsH — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) April 7, 2021

Good to see that COVID deaths in the US, after a hiccup, have resumed a decline, even as cases tick up again. https://t.co/WbBcN2canq pic.twitter.com/8yOPr1uvpV — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) April 3, 2021

Also, the cases seen in New York aren’t nearly as bad as they were a year ago. Hospitalization rates aren’t nearly where they were a year ago. We can thank NBC News for that update. They interviewed doctors who said that the cases they’re seeing are centered on younger people who weren’t able to get vaccinated in the first phases, and the cases are mild. It may not be a picnic for those who contracted the virus, but they can recover from home and gain natural immunity after ten days. This all helps us trend towards herd immunity, which are two words we’re never ever going to hear from Fauci or his band of panic peddlers.

There is no fourth wave, folks. Oh yeah, Fauci even said so. We have to stop listening to these people whose inability to come to a conclusion about anything…is doing more harm than good. It’s been like this for quite some time.

I’m still waiting for the “impending doom” the CDC warned about.