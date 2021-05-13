CDC Finally Follows the Science, Relaxes Mask Guidance for Vaccinated Individuals

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Thursday that mask wearing and social distancing are no longer necessary for vaccinated individuals congregating indoors.

"If you are fully vaccinated, you are protected, and you can start doing the things that you stopped doing because of the pandemic," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

"Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without a mask."

Fully vaccinated individuals are still required to abide by local, state, and federal mask-wearing mandates.