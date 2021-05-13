CDC

CDC Finally Follows the Science, Relaxes Mask Guidance for Vaccinated Individuals

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: May 13, 2021 2:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
CDC Finally Follows the Science, Relaxes Mask Guidance for Vaccinated Individuals

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Thursday that mask wearing and social distancing are no longer necessary for vaccinated individuals congregating indoors. 

"If you are fully vaccinated, you are protected, and you can start doing the things that you stopped doing because of the pandemic," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. 

"Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without a mask." 

Fully vaccinated individuals are still required to abide by local, state, and federal mask-wearing mandates. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Biden Warns Americans the Colonial Pipeline Fix Isn't 'Like a Light Switch'
Katie Pavlich
Dr. Anthony Fauci May Be More Conniving Than We Thought
Rebecca Downs
CNBC Host Laughs at Pete Buttigieg Trying to Sell 'Infrastructure'
Katie Pavlich
Energy Secretary Makes Telling Comment About Electric Cars When Asked About Gas Crisis
VIP
Leah Barkoukis

Teachers Union Boss Flip Flops on School Reopenings
Reagan McCarthy
ICYMI: John Kerry Grilled Over Sharing Classified Information With Iran
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular