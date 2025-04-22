Here's What Rahm Emanuel Said That Caused This Podcaster to Totally Melt Down

Who is this lady? I mean seriously—and it looks like Rahm Emanuel had similar feeling given his body language. I’m not one to give Emanuel cover of any sort but facts are facts—the man has run for things. He knows how to win elections. They might be gimmes since they’re deep-blue showdowns, and his mayoralty was something of a disappointment, but the man doesn’t need to be lectured to by some Bravo host. The former mayor of Chicago aptly noted that Democrats focus too much on transgender issues which triggered a meltdown by Welch, who voiced her outrage at Emanuel. She accused him of selling out and buying into the right-wing media narrative.

“That is such bullsh*t! That is total bullsh*t! That is buying into the right-wing media narrative and I’m so sick of Democrats like you selling out and saying this,” said Welch.

She later goes on how it’s the GOP who are genital obsessed and talk about transgender stuff the most. Yeah, because most parents don’t want their daughters competing against dudes in sports. They’re against genital mutilation surgeries, puberty blocker distribution, and teachers keeping all this stuff secret. Welch represents the Democratic Party’s base which is why if they don’t change, they’re not going to win anything. Her entire rant is liberal bubble delusion—you’re not going to win on trans issues, Jenny. It’s over. Done. And that issue won’t put you over the top in a national contest.

This is an 80/20 issue that Democrats have hilariously doubled-down on, which has most voters looking at them rightfully as weirdos.