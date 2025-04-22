Why People Are Posting About JD Vance After Pope Francis Passed Away
Federal Court Shuts Down Trump's Effort to Dismantle 'Voice of America'
Trump’s Deportation Plan Hits Another Legal Roadblock, Thanks to This Federal Judge
Radical Islamic Terrorists Kill at Least 20 Tourists in Bloody Assault
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Tries to Cooperate With ICE. State Judge Stops Him.
Wife of Former Sen. Bob Menendez Found Guilty in Bribery Trial
VIP
Flawed Study's Ridiculous 'Finding' Gets Called Out by Parkland Victim's Father
Democrats Can Go to El Salvador on GOP Dime, on One Condition
VIP
Yet Another Poll Brings Catastrophic News for Democrats
Former CDC Director Happy the White House Is Talking About COVID's Origin
VIP
You Won’t Believe How Many California Voters Support Giving Illegal Aliens Free Health...
Sick: Coachella's Jihad Fan Club
Van Hollen's Post From 2017 on MS-13 Comes Back to Haunt Him
Trump’s Example to the World: Cull Activists to Achieve Energy Abundance
Tipsheet

Here's What Rahm Emanuel Said That Caused This Podcaster to Totally Melt Down

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 22, 2025 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

Who is this lady? I mean seriously—and it looks like Rahm Emanuel had similar feeling given his body language. I’m not one to give Emanuel cover of any sort but facts are facts—the man has run for things. He knows how to win elections. They might be gimmes since they’re deep-blue showdowns, and his mayoralty was something of a disappointment, but the man doesn’t need to be lectured to by some Bravo host. The former mayor of Chicago aptly noted that Democrats focus too much on transgender issues which triggered a meltdown by Welch, who voiced her outrage at Emanuel. She accused him of selling out and buying into the right-wing media narrative. 

Advertisement

“That is such bullsh*t! That is total bullsh*t! That is buying into the right-wing media narrative and I’m so sick of Democrats like you selling out and saying this,” said Welch. 

She later goes on how it’s the GOP who are genital obsessed and talk about transgender stuff the most. Yeah, because most parents don’t want their daughters competing against dudes in sports. They’re against genital mutilation surgeries, puberty blocker distribution, and teachers keeping all this stuff secret. Welch represents the Democratic Party’s base which is why if they don’t change, they’re not going to win anything. Her entire rant is liberal bubble delusion—you’re not going to win on trans issues, Jenny. It’s over. Done. And that issue won’t put you over the top in a national contest. 

Recommended

The Pentagon Leakers Might Want to Lawyer Up Jeff Charles
Advertisement

This is an 80/20 issue that Democrats have hilariously doubled-down on, which has most voters looking at them rightfully as weirdos.

Tags: WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Pentagon Leakers Might Want to Lawyer Up Jeff Charles
Radical Islamic Terrorists Kill at Least 20 Tourists in Bloody Assault Jeff Charles
Homeland Security Sets the Record Straight About Those German Teens Who Were ‘Deported’ From Hawaii Madeline Leesman
Democrats Can Go to El Salvador on GOP Dime, on One Condition Jeremy Frankel
Trump’s Deportation Plan Hits Another Legal Roadblock, Thanks to This Federal Judge Jeff Charles
Trump Won’t Get Tricked Into Sacrificing Pete Hegseth to the Democrats Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Pentagon Leakers Might Want to Lawyer Up Jeff Charles
Advertisement