coronavirus

There Is A Glaring Omission in the NYT's Absurd Article About COVID and Herd Immunity

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: May 03, 2021 2:05 PM
  Share   Tweet
There Is A Glaring Omission in the NYT's Absurd Article About COVID and Herd Immunity

Source: AP Photo/Jessica Hill

There are no more experts. They know nothing. So, don’t listen to them. Okay, maybe that’s not actually fair—but the real experts are being ignored by the liberal media for a simple reason: they want the COVID panic to continue. They want more deaths to occur. They want a spike. They want to keep the nation locked down. It’s partially out of spite. Blue states are still under Nazi-esque lockdown rules—and their cases are still bad. Not like last year, but Michigan is seeing a massive spike, whereas Texas who nixed their mask mandate over five weeks ago and reopened fully has seen no spikes—none. Florida has also been a state that has managed its COVID crisis better than the media gave it credit for, painting Gov. Ron DeSantis as the grim reaper. It turns out the entire media establishment ate it on that one—no shock. The good news is that even though Democratic states cannot manage COVID, there is no fourth wave. A spike in one state—Michigan, does not make a wave no matter what the CDC says. Even Dr. Anthony Fauci has said he doesn’t think there’s going to be a fourth wave. And alas, here is the circus. The CDC saying there’s “impending doom,” which was voiced around spring break to Fauci saying, ‘nah, that ain’t happening.’  The messaging on COVID protocols has been a mess; the ones with vaccines has been even worse. An MIT study pretty much gutted or cast immense doubt on the effectiveness and purpose of air filtration systems, indoor capacity caps, and even mask wearing. Folks think they’re protected wearing a mask. Nope. It’s an airborne virus. If you’re inside with someone exposed, that mask isn’t doing much, whether it be six or sixty feet apart. It’s all a mess, and now we have this garbage about not reaching herd immunity (via NYT):

Early in the pandemic, when vaccines for the coronavirus were still just a glimmer on the horizon, the term “herd immunity” came to signify the endgame: the point when enough Americans would be protected from the virus so we could be rid of the pathogen and reclaim our lives.

Now, more than half of adults in the United States have been inoculated with at least one dose of a vaccine. But daily vaccination rates are slipping, and there is widespread consensus among scientists and public health experts that the herd immunity threshold is not attainable — at least not in the foreseeable future, and perhaps not ever.

Instead, they are coming to the conclusion that rather than making a long-promised exit, the virus will most likely become a manageable threat that will continue to circulate in the United States for years to come, still causing hospitalizations and deaths but in much smaller numbers.

How much smaller is uncertain and depends in part on how much of the nation, and the world, becomes vaccinated and how the coronavirus evolves. It is already clear, however, that the virus is changing too quickly, new variants are spreading too easily and vaccination is proceeding too slowly for herd immunity to be within reach anytime soon.

We discussed this before, including medical doctors. Do you see what’s missing? There is a glaring omission: natural immunity. The coverage on COVID has become so bad that liberal data crunchers, like Nate Silver, are coming off as conservative on social media, as he’s taken a hatchet to some of the narratives being peddled out here. He recently said there were “a lot of bad takes” about how Florida handled COVID. Dr. Marty Makary of Johns Hopkins also weighed in, saying the article omits herd immunity. Others also noted that the Times doesn’t seem to know the difference between herd immunity and eradication.

Look, the vaccine is a choice. I got it. A ton of my friends have as well, but we also know that the messaging is terrible.

‘Get the vaccine but stay locked up’ is not going to get people to sign up. I can understand the hesitancy. Luckily, tens of millions are getting shots and ignoring the indirectly idiotic advice experts have doled out. They’re all bureaucrats and ALL bureaucrats have agendas, Fauci being the biggest of all. Almost every protocol they’ve come up with is either nonsensical or enforced and applied in ways that make no sense. The NCAA basketball tournament being a prime example. Players must wear masks and be socially distanced on the bench…but not while they’re playing on the court? This is a virus with a. 90+ percent survivability rate. Is it contagious? Sure—it’s why based on the data that Dr. Makary thinks that up to two-thirds of the US population might have already had the infection. Natural immunity is something that is never applied in these scenarios which is malpractice. The reinfection rate for those who already had COVID is also immensely low. The truth is we’re probably very close to herd immunity, but government doctors lie. And with the CDC being exposed for colluding with teachers’ unions to keep schools closed—do you still trust the experts? They’re political operatives that are no better than the ones who are on panels of guest host on networks like CNN or MSNBC. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
DHS Secretary Finally Admits: Border Numbers Have Been 'Extraordinarily High'
Katie Pavlich
Ugly: White Democratic Official Uses Racial Slur Against Tim Scott
Guy Benson
Florida Passes Law Preventing Woke Social Media from Muzzling Politicians
Matt Vespa
Republicans Slam Biden's Plan to Pay Guatemala, Other Central American Countries
Katie Pavlich
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': The Backlash Has Begun
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
Trump Weighs in on Texas Runoff Election After Dems Get Shut Out
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular