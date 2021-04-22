NBC News Torpedos the Fear Behind This ‘Infected by COVID After Vaccination’ Narrative

There are legitimate abundances of caution, but then there’s just straight panic porn—and the media has been trolling for new ways to scare the crap out of us after SIX women suffered some blood clots after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine. Nearly SEVEN million doses have been administered. But there’s been a “pause.” Vaccine hesitancy has certainly increased. And Dr. Anthony Fauci and his COVID panic crew are probably popping off the champagne. We’re near herd immunity, two words these people don’t want to say. That means the era of government control is over. That means no COVID passports. That means freedom is restored. They’re against that. So, as vaccinations have moved along rather well, with at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines being administered to over 100 million people, the Left has had this irrational fear that you can still get infected after vaccination. Does it happen? Sure. Is it super rare? Yes. All of this is being done to continue the narrative that we need to stay inside forever, and new studies show that vaccines offer excellent protection despite the irrational fear over variants. Well, it's more of an irrational fear by Fauci.

NBC News published a story about COVID infections post-vaccination. In short, there’s no reason to panic [emphasis mine]:

Two reports of so-called coronavirus breakthrough infections — in which fully vaccinated people get the illness anyway — suggest that the vaccines still offer strong protection against severe disease even in the face of variants. The cases, which were detailed Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, were those of two women out of more than 400 fully vaccinated study participants who were tested for Covid-19 weekly. Both women developed mild cases and recovered quickly. A co-author of the study, Dr. Robert Darnell, a professor and senior physician at Rockefeller University in New York City, said the two cases aren't cause for alarm. As the number of fully vaccinated people increases in the U.S., so, too, will reports of breakthrough infections rise. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that it had received reportsof around 5,800 breakthrough infections out of more that 77 million fully vaccinated people. […] The second report focused on a Covid-19 outbreak at a nursing home in Kentucky in March. Twenty-six residents and 20 staff members tested positive, including 18 residents and four staff members who had been fully vaccinated. Sequencing of the cases detected the same E484K mutation as in the New York cases. However, those who had been vaccinated were still 87 percent less likely to develop symptoms than those who were unvaccinated.

Two women and a pool of folks who had a near 90 percent chance of never developing symptoms because they got the shot—and no one died. Oh my God—shut down the borders and deploy the National Guard. Now, there is a lot of space was wasted on variants in this piece. Who cares if the worst-case scenario is a mild case or developing no symptoms in the VERY RARE instance that you get infected post-vaccination? that’s better than becoming incredibly ill or dying from this virus, right? It's hardly apocalyptic. The lack of risk assessment in all of these COVID developments is appallingly absent. There’s a reason for that of course. You all know it; keep the fear alive. We’re really going to flip out because less than 6,000 people out of 77 MILLION vaccinated got mild cases and recovered quickly. Now, did NBC NEws mean to keep the fear pot cooking with this piece? I'll let you debate that, but if that's what they were trying to do, they really gutted the panic narratives being peddled by Fauci and the CDC.

Bill Maher gets under the skin of conservatives for obvious reasons. I still like him, given that he’s right on political correctness, woke mob idiocy, and Islamic extremism. When he’s right, he’s right. And the times he does bash the Right, you have to just brush it off. He’s a comedian playing to his audience. It happens. But he also had an excellent commentary about COVID and how the Left is just as misinformed about the virus as the people they mock—because the experts have misled us on almost everything. Scared straight is the playbook. ‘You can’t handle the truth is the experts’ motto.

It hasn’t worked. It never will—and now we should ignore these people for the lying clowns that they are. This COVID infection post-vaccine nonsense is just that. there’s nothing to get too worked up about unless you ingest CNN and MSNBC’s bullcrap on a near-daily basis. NBC News decided to go all-out on this story where even the co-authors of the study say there’s nothing to worry about and the numbers are laughably small. Know that infection can happen, but also know it’s immensely rare, like getting a blood clot from the J&J vaccine. Enough. If you want the shot, get it. Either way, we’re heading towards herd immunity and this fear circus is going to come down. It will be done voluntarily, or we’ll just torch it by simply ignoring these lab coat fascists who think they can tell us when we can have Fourth of July parties again.

Right now, it would be best if everyone would stop listening to Fauci.