Hunter Biden's Ex-Business Partner: I'm Giving All My Records of Deals Between Hunter and Joe to the FBI

Hunter Biden’s former business partner, Tony Bobulinski, will be at the second debate tonight. He’s also turning over electronic devices and records of the business dealings he was part of when involved with the Biden family. There have been growing concerns from those who actually care about national security and rooting out corruption, that the former vice president was using the office to enrich his family. He also knew about it. That’s the hook here. Joe Biden has been caught in a lie about not knowing what Hunter was up to regarding these shady deals. In fact, in some cases, Hunter called his father the “chairman” and sought to get personal approval to sign off on certain ventures.

BREAKING: Tony Bobulinski will announce that he will turn his electronic devices and records of business dealings with Hunter and Jim Biden over to the FBI — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 22, 2020

Bobulinski was the person who confirmed the email regarding a business proposition to a Chinese energy firm was real, where an equity arrangement drafted by Hunter has someone called “big guy” slated to get 10 percent. He said “big guy” is former VP Joe Biden.

The New York Post set off this firestorm when they obtained the emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop. It has been confirmed these communications are real and not part of a Russian disinformation campaign. Hunter dropped off this device at a repair shop in Delaware in April of 2019. He forgot to pick it up. the owner then copied the hard drive, gave one to Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer, and turned the device over to the FBI. If it’s not a story, then why is the press avoiding it like the plague. Also, Twitter and Facebook moved quickly to censor it, drawing more attention to the story.

The Biden campaign is calling the U.S. Navy Lieutenant and former Hunter Biden business partner a Russian asset.



He’s verified the texts, emails and facts.



The American people see this. They don’t need DC reporters anymore. https://t.co/j7jlZt9aNc — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 22, 2020

Tony Bobulinski, a former Hunter Biden associate, provided the documents to the Senate Homeland Security Committee yesterday. He asserted that Hunter & his uncle, James Biden, “aggressively leveraged” their family name to secure foreign business deals. https://t.co/HW2kHCnhAd — Nick Short ???? (@PoliticalShort) October 22, 2020

Wow! Smoking gun.



This is going to implode a whole bunch of careers in journalism for ignoring this scandal. https://t.co/eGxfS7T4WG — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 22, 2020

In text messages obtained by @FDRLST, Hunter Biden's biz partner James Gilliar admonished Tony Bobulinski on May 20, 2017: "Don't mention Joe being involved, it's only when you are face to face[.]"



And then he brings up Hunter's role in a 2020 Joe Biden presidential campaign... pic.twitter.com/XGeyOfbera — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 22, 2020

Biden knew what his son was up to; that’s the point. This was part of the Biden web of corruption, where he enriches his family from the pulls of his office to avoid those pesky financial disclosure forms. Rest assured, it sounds like plenty of money pies were baking for the Biden clan. It circles back the Burisma story, where Hunter Biden sat on the board of this Ukrainian energy company in 2014, making $50k/month, and reportedly selling access to top Obama officials. Joe was introduced to the key figures of the company and got leaked access to an Obama White House conference call. Yet, the company was also being investigated for corruption. Joe Biden was helming policy efforts in Ukraine. Based on Hunter’s emails, Burisma expected legal protection, which they got when Joe fired the prosecutor looking into Burisma after threatening to withhold aid from the country. It looks like Joe will go rogue on foreign policy to protect his son and by extension the Biden family’s business schemes.

NY Post columnist Michael Goodwin summed up these developments nicely:

Sources have said the “big guy” was Joe Biden. In a matter-of-fact manner, Bobulinski states that the “email is genuine” and that the former vice president and the man leading in the 2020 race is indeed “the big guy.” That claim alone rips out the heart of nearly everything Joe Biden has ever said about Hunter’s many businesses and Joe’s knowledge of them. His repeated insistence that the two never spoke of the son’s global sources of money didn’t pass the laugh test. […] It was no coincidence that the vice president was the Obama administration’s point man in both countries. Wherever Joe went, Hunter went along, not to do good, but to do well. Very well. There were similarly lucrative deals in Russia, Romania and ­Kazakhstan — that we know of.

What’s next for Dirty Joe. As for Hunter, well, there were some pictures of underage girls on there, which the Delaware State Police and FBI are looking into right now.