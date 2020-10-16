Tucker Carlson: 'Did Joe Biden Subvert American Foreign Policy in Order to Enrich his Own Family?'

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson has new Hunter Biden emails. They look authentic. The review his ream suggests so, but added some skepticism, noting that if they are fake, we’ve all fallen for a sophisticated and complex hoax. The son of the former vice president was always an issue. His gig with Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company where he sat on its board making $50k/month despite having zero energy industry experience, raised alarms even in the Obama administration. He slithered into this position back in 2014, when Papa Joe was leading anti-corruption efforts in the country. Burisma was being investigated for corruption and all of a sudden, the prosecutor in the case was fired.

It’s long been alleged that Hunter was there selling access to top Obama officials. These emails point to that, with Burisma obtaining access to a leaked Obama White House conference call. Joe Biden has said he knew nothing of his son’s dealings. Wrong. Emails show Joe was introduced through his son to executives from Burisma. Yet, Tucker’s new batch suggests that Burisma explicitly wanted Hunter to ask his dad to kill any probes into the company—and that’s exactly what happened. Tucker pointedly asked “Did Joe Biden subvert American foreign policy to enrich his own family” (via Fox News):

The show has obtained new Hunter Biden emails that expose corruption. You will not want to miss tonight’s report. Tune in at 8pm EST on #FoxNews — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 15, 2020

Burisma told Hunter they wanted "to close down any cases/pursuits against” its top official in Ukraine. Watch our report here.https://t.co/oJssXS6ADq — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 16, 2020

This is what the left doesn't want you to know. pic.twitter.com/oBwQAFogkz — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) October 16, 2020

On Nov. 2, 2015, at 4:36 p.m., a Burisma executive called Vadym Pozharskyi emailed Hunter Biden and his business partner, Devon Archer. The purpose of the email, Pozharskyi explains, is to "be on the same page re our final goals ... including, but not limited to: a concrete course of actions." So what did Burisma want, exactly? Well, good PR, for starters. Pozharskyi wanted "high-ranking US [sic] officials" to express their "positive opinion" of Burisma, and then he wanted the administration to act on Burisma's behalf. "The scope of work should also include organization of a visit of a number of widely recognized and influential current and/or former US [sic] policy-makers to Ukraine in November, aiming to conduct meetings with and bring positive signal/message and support" to Burisma. The goal, Pozharskyi explained, was to "close down for [sic] any cases/pursuits" against the head of Burisma in Ukraine. It couldn't be clearer what they wanted. Burisma wanted Huter Biden's father to get their company out of legal trouble with the Ukrainian government. And that's exactly what happened. One month later to the day, on Dec. 2, 2015, Hunter Biden received a notice from a Washington PR firm called Blue Star Strategies, which apparently had been hired to lobby the Obama administration on Ukraine. "Tucker Carlson Tonight" have exclusively obtained that email. "Hello all ..." it began. "This morning, the White House hosted a conference call regarding the Vice President's upcoming trip to Ukraine. Attached is a memo from the Blue Star Strategies team with the minutes of the call, which outlined the trip's agenda and addressed several questions regarding U.S. policy toward Ukraine." So here you have a PR firm involved in an official White House foreign policy call. How could that happen? Good question. But it worked. Days later, Joe Biden flew to Ukraine and did exactly what his son wanted. The vice president gave a speech slamming the very Ukrainian law enforcement official who was tormenting Burisma. If the Ukrainian government didn't fire its top prosecutor, a man called Viktor Shokin, Biden explained, the administration would withhold a billion dollars in American aid. Now, Ukraine is a poor country, so they had no choice but to obey. Biden's bullying worked. He bragged about it later.

And it’s not just Hunter causing ethical heartburn here. Joe Biden’s son-in-law, Howard Krein, is informally advising the former VP on coronavirus policy while peddling a million-dollar COVID investment opportunity in StartUp Health. Politico reported on this potential conflict of interest, adding that Startup Health is “putting the full support of its platform and network behind building a post-Covid world that uses technology and entrepreneurial ingenuity to improve health outcomes.” And now, the FBI is investigating Hunter’s emails as part of a possible foreign intelligence operation.

Hunter emails were exposed when he dropped off his MacBook Pro at a repair shop in Delaware in April of 2019. He didn’t pick it up. The owner then sent the device to the FBI, but not before making a copy which he gave to Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer. So, how long did the FBI know about this? That’s another story entirely. For now, we have more Dirty Biden news.