New Emails Show Burisma's Access to Obama Officials via Hunter Biden with Conference Call Leak

The allegation is old, but let’s rehash it. Hunter Biden got a gig sitting on the board of a Ukrainian energy company, Burisma, making tens of thousands of dollars a month, despite zero experience in energy, selling access to then-top Obama officials. The company was also being investigated for corruption. Then-Vice President Joe Biden was leading efforts in Ukraine to fight corruption when Hunter was at Burisma in 2014. Of course, you can figure out why Hunter was there. Joe has said he never spoke with his son about his Ukrainian business dealings. That was a total lie, which has been revealed by a new trove of emails obtained by The New York Post.

First, Joe Biden’s lie [emphasis mine]:

Hunter Biden introduced his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm less than a year before the elder Biden pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company, according to emails obtained by The Post. The never-before-revealed meeting is mentioned in a message of appreciation that Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma, allegedly sent Hunter Biden on April 17, 2015, about a year after Hunter joined the Burisma board at a reported salary of up to $50,000 a month. “Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure,” the email reads. An earlier email from May 2014 also shows Pozharskyi, reportedly Burisma’s No. 3 exec, asking Hunter for “advice on how you could use your influence” on the company’s behalf. The blockbuster correspondence — which flies in the face of Joe Biden’s claim that he’s “never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings” — is contained in a massive trove of data recovered from a laptop computer.

FLASHBACK: Ian Bremmer: “Biden does have a problem,” Hunter Biden was paid "clearly to be selling influence”pic.twitter.com/kFpSVF6D6a — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) October 14, 2020

So, Joe knew about all of this. Now, the Obama access Burisma was banking on with Hunter on its board paid off when access to a conference call with Obama officials was leaked to them (via NY Post):

The Obama administration let a Democratic p.r. company that worked for Ukrainian energy firm Burisma take part in a conference call about an upcoming visit to Ukraine by then-Vice President Joe Biden, emails obtained by The Post show. An associate at Blue Star Strategies then emailed a memo with minutes of the conference call hosted by the White House to a top Burisma executive, Vadym Pozharskyi, as well as to Joe Biden’s son Hunter and Hunter’s business partner, Devon Archer, both of whom sat on Burisma’s board. The trip, in December 2015, turned out to be the one during which Biden later bragged about forcing Ukrainian officials to fire a state prosecutor who was investigating Burisma by threatening to withhold a $1 billion US loan guarantee. The memo, sent shortly after the Dec. 2, 2015, call, also “outlined the trip’s agenda and addressed several questions regarding US policy toward Ukraine.”

I mean, are we truly shocked here? Before we get into the details of the Hunter-Ukraine ties again, we have to revisit Joe. Why did you lie, sir?