Remember when Joe Biden said he had no idea what his son was up to and that he trusted that nothing shady was going on because he trusted him? Yeah, that got blown up today. Biden’s son, Hunter, has been the center of controversy for his many antics, including drug use, frolicking with hookers, and impregnating a stripper. Yet, the most damning allegation is the one of nepotism and corruption. The man had zero experience in the energy industry, yet found a nice gig being on the board of a Ukrainian energy company, Burisma, that was being investigated for corruption. He earned tens of thousands of dollars a month and got this job when his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, was spearheading efforts in the country…in fighting corruption. This arrangement looks as if the company put Biden there to get access to then-top Obama officials. This isn’t the first time these allegations were brought up. CNN mentioned this troubling arrangement. Former officials at the State Department raised concerns as well.

The New York Post’s unearthed new emails that show that Joey Biden was all too aware of his son’s dealings (via NY Post):

Hunter Biden introduced his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm less than a year before the elder Biden pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company, according to emails obtained by The Post. The never-before-revealed meeting is mentioned in a message of appreciation that Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma, allegedly sent Hunter Biden on April 17, 2015, about a year after Hunter joined the Burisma board at a reported salary of up to $50,000 a month. “Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure,” the email reads. An earlier email from May 2014 also shows Pozharskyi, reportedly Burisma’s No. 3 exec, asking Hunter for “advice on how you could use your influence” on the company’s behalf. The blockbuster correspondence — which flies in the face of Joe Biden’s claim that he’s “never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings” — is contained in a massive trove of data recovered from a laptop computer.

After spending years hyperventilating over an alleged pee tape that anyone with a brain knew didn’t exist, corporate media are working overtime to convince themselves Hunter Biden’s corrupt foreign contracts, emails, and literal crack pipe photos are impossible to authenticate. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 14, 2020

Note: When NYT got Trump's tax returns (sharing tax returns without permission is very illegal) no one in the mainstream media was interested in how NYT got the tax returns, but when there's a damaging Biden story, they immediately obfuscate the contents & make it about process. https://t.co/dRHnZUcgvo — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 14, 2020

Joe Biden repeatedly claimed he never talked with Hunter about his business dealings.



An email from a Ukrainian business man shows him thanking Hunter for setting up a meeting with his father, the VP. https://t.co/wr2vZO0J9e — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) October 14, 2020

???? BOMBSHELL ?? ??



Hunter introduced Joe Biden to a top executive at the Ukrainian energy firm he received $50K/month from!



BIDEN: “I have never discussed with my son or my brother or anyone else anything having to do with their businesses. Period.”@JoeBiden LIED. PERIOD?? pic.twitter.com/zDy75fxauq — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 14, 2020

FLASHBACK: Ian Bremmer: “Biden does have a problem,” Hunter Biden was paid "clearly to be selling influence”pic.twitter.com/kFpSVF6D6a — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) October 14, 2020

Oh, and you bet the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, chaired by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), is going to look into this trove of documents. The committee recently released a report about the Biden-Ukraine ties and how former Obama officials were concerned about this arrangement. Our own Beth Baumann sat down with Johnson to discuss this report further, but looks as if the other shoe has dropped. Sen. Johnson said Wednesday that he has been in contact with the person who released the emails to verify this information (via Fox News):

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is investigating newly released emails which revealed that Hunter Biden introduced his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, to a top executive at Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings in 2015 at Hunter's request. [...] "We regularly speak with individuals who email the committee’s whistleblower account to determine whether we can validate their claims," Johnson told Fox News. "Although we consider those communications to be confidential, because the individual in this instance spoke with the media about his contact with the committee, we can confirm receipt of his email complaint, have been in contact with the whistleblower, and are in the process of validating the information he provided.” The Post report revealed that Biden, at Hunter’s request, met with Vadym Pozharskyi in April 2015 in Washington D.C. [...] The meeting took place less than a year before the former vice president purportedly pressured government officials in Ukraine to fire prosecutor Viktor Shokin who was investigating the company. Biden once famously boasted on camera that when he was vice president and spearheading the Obama administration’s Ukraine policy, he successfully pressured Ukraine to fire Shokin who was the top prosecutor at the time. He had been investigating the founder of Burisma. “I looked at them and said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money,” Biden infamously said to the Council on Foreign Relations in 2018. “Well, son of a bitch,” he continued. “He got fired.”

In September, Axios asked Joe Biden about the Ukraine issue. It was a train wreck. Since then, the former VP has been calling it day, usually before 10am. I have a feeling that he’s about to shuffle as quickly as he can into the bunker, but I’ll have Ellie explain that.

Will the liberal media cover this? That was a joke, folks. I'm sure you all know they will try to suffocate this with a pillow.

UPDATE: Facebook has decided to step in ... unbelivable