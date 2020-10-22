Game On: President Trump's Debate Guest Just Wrecked Joe Biden

President Trump will bring Tony Bobulinski, Hunter Biden’s former business partner, to the final presidential debate with former Vice President Joe Biden Thursday night in Nashville.

Speaking to the New York Post this week, Bobulinski exposed Joe Biden as heavily involved in his son’s foreign business dealings, something the former vice president has repeatedly denied.

Bobulinski writes that Hunter Biden also referred to his father as “my chairman and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing.” “I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business,” says Bobulinski, who was the CEO of the company being formed. “I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line.”

Text messages back up Bobulinski's account.

Text messages obtained by @FDRLST show Hunter Biden personally arranging a meeting with his business partners and Joe Biden to discuss a major deal with CEFC, a Chinese energy company. The meeting occurred at the Beverly Hilton in L.A. in early May. Texts are from May 2, 2017. pic.twitter.com/nrSZC9vrtf — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 22, 2020

!! In text messages obtained by @FDRLST, Hunter Biden's biz partner James Gilliar admonished Tony Bobulinski on May 20, 2017: "Don't mention Joe being involved, it's only when you are face to face[.]"



And then he brings up Hunter's role in a 2020 Joe Biden presidential campaign. pic.twitter.com/ZaOx1aVEXd — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 22, 2020

The revelations come after a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden revealed extensive influence peddling deals with the Chinese Communist Party, Ukraine and more. The laptop was also part of an FBI money laundering investigation.

According to Bobulinski, more is coming.