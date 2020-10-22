China

Game On: President Trump's Debate Guest Just Wrecked Joe Biden

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Oct 22, 2020 4:10 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Trump will bring Tony Bobulinski, Hunter Biden’s former business partner, to the final presidential debate with former Vice President Joe Biden Thursday night in Nashville. 

Speaking to the New York Post this week, Bobulinski exposed Joe Biden as heavily involved in his son’s foreign business dealings, something the former vice president has repeatedly denied. 

Bobulinski writes that Hunter Biden also referred to his father as “my chairman and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing.”

“I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business,” says Bobulinski, who was the CEO of the company being formed. “I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line.”

Text messages back up Bobulinski's account. 

The revelations come after a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden revealed extensive influence peddling deals with the Chinese Communist Party, Ukraine and more. The laptop was also part of an FBI money laundering investigation. 

According to Bobulinski, more is coming. 

Most Popular