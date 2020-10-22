Hunter Biden's Ex-Business Partner: China Emails Are Real...And Here's Why Joe Was Called the 'Chairman'

I never thought Hunter Biden would be the October surprise, but here we are folks. Less than two weeks from Election Day and the entire Biden Inc, corruption web has been exposed. Hunter Biden’s trove of emails could be a massive in-kind contribution to President Trump’s re-election effort. The emails came from a laptop Hunter dropped off for repairs in April of 2019, but he never picked up. it became the owner of the shop’s property. He made a copy of the hard drive, sent one to Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer, and sent the device to the FBI. Besides shady business deals, we have alleged child pornography on there, plus a money-laundering scheme, but back to the emails.

An ex-business partner of Hunter not only says the emails are real, but he was also on the chain concerning the pitch to the Chinese firm, where Hunter laid out an equity arrangement, where the “big guy” was slated to get 10 percent. The “big guy” is said to be Joe Biden. Tony Bobulinski has come forward to say that it was Joe who was quarterbacking the effort to make millions for the Biden family with these shady Chinese deals. He also said that Hunter seldom did anything without getting the blessing from the former VP, who he referred to as “my chairman." Michael Goodwin has more (via NY Post) [emphasis mine]:

The statement Wednesday night asserting that the former vice president was a willing and eager participant in a family scheme to make millions of dollars by partnering with a shady Chinese Communist firm is a singular event in a presidential race already overflowing with drama and intrigue. The dynamite assertion, believable because it aligns with earlier information we know to be true, came in a statement by Tony Bobulinski, who describes himself as a former partner of Hunter Biden, Joe Biden and Joe’s brother Jim in the China scheme. Bobulinski unloads his bill of accusations in blunt but precise language and detail. He confirms that he was one of the recipients of the May 13, 2017, e-mail published by The Post eight days ago. That e-mail, from another partner in the group, laid out cash and equity positions and mysteriously included a 10 percent set-aside for “the big guy.” Sources have said the “big guy” was Joe Biden. In a matter-of-fact manner, Bobulinski states that the “e-mail is genuine” and that the former vice president and the man leading in the 2020 race is indeed “the big guy.” […] Now, because his role in the China deal has been credibly confirmed, it’s beyond dispute that Joe didn’t just know what was going on. At least in this case, Joe was a player and had his hand out. To that point, in perhaps the most devastating paragraph of the 689-word statement,Bobulinski writes that Hunter Biden also referred to his father as “my chairman and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing.” “I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business,” says Bobulinski, who was the CEO of the company being formed. “I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line.” That’s a remarkable line, one suggestive of the idea that the plan was always to sell Joe Biden’s fame and influence. In ­effect, Hunter, and sometimes Joe’s brother Jim, were turning the office of the vice presidency of the United States into a pot of gold for themselves.

This is a national security issue now. It also exposes Joe as a total liar when it comes to him not knowing what Hunter was doing concerning these business deals. He knew. He signed off on some of them. He was called the “chairman” by Hunter. The Office of the Vice Presidency of the United States was used as the pitch for these deals. It was the oil to grease the machine of corruption that enriched Joe’s family. And this has been beaten with a stick, but Hunter’s board position with Burisma led to Joe Biden firing the prosecutor looking into the Ukrainian company for corruption. Joe was spearheading American policy efforts there in 2014 when Hunter got that sweet gig, making $50k/month. The executives of Burisma were obviously looking for access, which they got, and legal protection which the former VP provided. I don’t think protecting the company Hunter was making bank on was part of the Obama agenda in Ukraine.

Breitbart added that more is to come, with another damning piece coming from The Wall Street Journal in the coming days:

A whistleblower CEO and Biden insider, Tony Bobulinski, released a public statement on Wednesday evening backing up the reporting of the New York Post from last week and claiming that he personally witnessed Democrat presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden discussing business deals with his son, Hunter Biden. Sources familiar with the matter told Breitbart News that Bobulinski is the person whose allegations and inside information are the centerpiece of a forthcoming investigation by the Wall Street Journal. That Wall Street Journal story has not published yet, several days after the newspaper staff indicated to some the piece would come out—it is unclear why the Journal has not yet published—but President Donald Trump hinted on a conference call earlier this week that such a story was coming from the newspaper.

Drip. Drip. Drip.