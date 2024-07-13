Here Is the Fate of an Illegal Alien Who Raped a 13-Year-Old Virginia Girl

An illegal alien who raped a 13-year-old girl in Virginia was given a five-year prison sentence, according to a report from KFOX14.

Reportedly, Jhoan Esau Lemus-Ramos raped the teenage girl in Herndon in 2022, one year after he illegally entered the United States. After the sexual assault, Lemus-Ramos reportedly asked the minor to send him nude photos of herself. He later used the photos to threaten and force her to have sex with her.

"Jhoan Esau Lemus-Ramos represented a significant threat to the children of our Virginia communities,” ERO Washington, D.C. Field Office Director Liana Castano said in a statement to the outlet. “He not only traumatized his young victim by forcing himself on her; he also harassed her into sending him compromising images of her.”

Additionally, the illegal alien punched an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in the eye when he was being arrested.

Upon his apprehension, Lemus Ramos assaulted one of our officers. ERO Washington, D.C. will continue to prioritize public safety by apprehending and removing the most egregious noncitizen offenders from our neighborhoods,” Castano explained.

This week, Townhall reported how an illegal alien from Honduras allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in Iowa. Several crimes like this, allegedly committed by illegal aliens, have made national headlines in recent months.

Last month, an illegal immigrant from Ecuador was arrested in connection with the rape of a 13-year-old girl New York City at a park in broad daylight.

Townhall covered how the 25-year-old illegal immigrant, Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, was taken into custody on Tuesday. He reportedly entered the United States in 2021. The illegal alien admitted in court to recording the attack as he became more “comfortable” during it.

In Houston, Texas, two illegal aliens were arrested in connection with the murder of a 12-year-old girl named Jocelyn Nungaray. Both suspects had their bail set at $10 million. The two illegals reportedly lured the girl under a bridge and assaulted her for hours before she was killed.

In Albany, New York, an illegal alien from Turkey was arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl.

Last month, an illegal alien from El Salvador was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree rape of Rachel Morin, 37, a mother-of-five in Maryland.

And, an illegal alien from Ecuador who was caught and released at the border last year was arrested in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old girl.