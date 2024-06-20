We Now Know Who Will Have the Last Word at Next Week's Trump...
The Story About the Illegal Alien Who Allegedly Raped a 13-Year-Old in NYC Just Got Much Worse

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  June 20, 2024 1:30 PM
An illegal immigrant from Ecuador who was arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl New York City admitted that he filmed the attack as he became more “comfortable” during it. 

Townhall covered how the 25-year-old illegal immigrant, Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, was taken into custody on Tuesday. Charges against him are pending. He reportedly entered the United States in 2021.

Last week, the 13-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were held at knifepoint by Inga-Landi with a “machete-style” blade and tied up when the girl was reportedly assaulted by him. The NYPD offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the illegal alien's arrest.

The New York Post noted that a “group of good Samaritans” located him and called him out as a “rapist” before “smacking him around and tying him up with a belt” as they waited for the cops to arrive. Reportedly, no one has come forward to claim the reward.

According to multiple reports, Inga-Landi confessed to cops that he recorded the attack (via The Post):

The chilling admission by Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, 25, broke the silence in an otherwise-hushed court hearing in which he was arraigned on charges of rape, predatory sexual assault, kidnapping and a raft of other felonies from the shocking June 13 attack in Kissena Park.

“I was nervous at first, then got comfortable and recorded it,” Inga-Landi admitted in the videotaped statement, prosecutors said in Queens Criminal Court, drawing sighs from the audience.

Inga-Landi claimed that he saw the two 13-year-olds “having sexual relations” when he approached them. He used the knife to cut off her clothes. After he committed the sexual assault, he stole both of the teens’ phones and fled.

“I went to buy drugs, afterwards,” he reportedly said.

The two teens sought help at a nearby school and provided an NYPD sketch artist with “incredible detail” of Inga-Landi, the New York Daily News reported.

“It is amazing that from what they went through, their identification, their memory of the tattoo, the braces,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz told the NY Daily News. “All of which was on point.”

The NY Daily News reported that Inga-Landi entered the U.S. through Eagle Pass in June 2021 with a 3-year-old child. He was reportedly staying at a single-room occupancy in a Queens basement instead of returning to Ecuador like he was supposed to (the Daily News):

After he crossed into the U.S., he lost his immigration status and was required to return to Ecuador, but never did. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest by immigration authorities.

He has an ex-wife and two children, according to prosecutors.

After reports broke that Inga-Landi recorded the attack, Georgia Republican Rep. Mike Collins suggested the illegal alien receive the death penalty. 


