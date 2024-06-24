There's an Update About the 12-Year-old Texas Girl Who Was Reportedly Murdered by Illegal Aliens

One of the suspects who was arrested in connection with the murder of a 12-year-old Texas girl had his bail set at $10 million on Monday.

To recap, the child, Jocelyn Nungaray, was found strangled to death in a creek in Houston, Texas. Two illegal aliens from Venezuela were arrested for her death. They are Johan Jose Rangel Martinez, 21, and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26. Pena Ramos had his bail set at $10 million.

The two illegals reportedly lured the girl under a bridge and assaulted her for hours before she was killed, which Townhall covered.

Pena Ramos had been detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents in El Paso on May 28. He was released shortly after.

According to Fox 26 Houston, District Attorney Kim Ogg said that both suspects could face the death penalty if the investigation reveals evidence of sexual assault or kidnapping.

On X, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that the illegal immigrants deserved the death penalty.

Kill kids in Texas; you get the death penalty.



That little girl would be alive today if Biden enforced immigration laws at the border. https://t.co/baw0HXa0J9 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 21, 2024

In an interview, Alexis Nungaray, the victim’s mother, told reporters that her daughter sneaked out of their apartment before she was murdered.

“I’m like angry that they took advantage of her. She was so young. She was 12, you took my baby away, you took her away. Now, I get to let her little brother know his older sister is never coming home,” she said.

“She turned into a beautiful, beautiful young lady,” Alexis Nungaray added. “I was really looking forward to seeing how she was gonna be and they took every opportunity away from me and my family.”