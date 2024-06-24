Why Was Clarence Thomas the Lone Dissenter in a Recent Second Amendment Ruling?
UPDATE: Biden Finally Releases Statement on Terrorist Mob That Attacked LA Synagogue
CNN Host Gets Roasted for Her Explanation for Why She Cut Off a...
Is This Why There's Going to Be a Game Seven in the Stanley...
Trump Has a Chance
New Pentagon Chief of Staff Slammed As 'Unqualified' and Not 'Trustworthy'
Former White House Physician to Biden: Submit to a Drug Test Before the...
Six Years After This Climate 'Prophet' Said Arctic Ice Would Be Gone, It's...
New Yorkers Aren't Such Big Fans of Hochul These Days
Here's What a New Poll Says About How Young People Vote
A ‘Trans’ Athlete Robbed Women of a Women's NCAA Title. Here’s What He...
Five Illegal Aliens Charged With Kidnapping 14-Year-Old Girl
Will Congress Take Internet Safety Seriously?
The Supreme Court Will Review a Ban on So-Called ‘Gender-Affirming’ Care for Kids
Tipsheet

There's an Update About the 12-Year-old Texas Girl Who Was Reportedly Murdered by Illegal Aliens

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  June 24, 2024 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

One of the suspects who was arrested in connection with the murder of a 12-year-old Texas girl had his bail set at $10 million on Monday.

To recap, the child, Jocelyn Nungaray, was found strangled to death in a creek in Houston, Texas. Two illegal aliens from Venezuela were arrested for her death. They are Johan Jose Rangel Martinez, 21, and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26. Pena Ramos had his bail set at $10 million. 

Advertisement

The two illegals reportedly lured the girl under a bridge and assaulted her for hours before she was killed, which Townhall covered.

Pena Ramos had been detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents in El Paso on May 28. He was released shortly after. 

According to Fox 26 Houston, District Attorney Kim Ogg said that both suspects could face the death penalty if the investigation reveals evidence of sexual assault or kidnapping.

On X, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that the illegal immigrants deserved the death penalty. 

Recommended

CNN Host Gets Roasted for Her Explanation for Why She Cut Off a Trump Spox Mid-Interview Matt Vespa
Advertisement

In an interview, Alexis Nungaray, the victim’s mother, told reporters that her daughter sneaked out of their apartment before she was murdered. 

“I’m like angry that they took advantage of her. She was so young. She was 12, you took my baby away, you took her away. Now, I get to let her little brother know his older sister is never coming home,” she said.

“She turned into a beautiful, beautiful young lady,” Alexis Nungaray added. “I was really looking forward to seeing how she was gonna be and they took every opportunity away from me and my family.”

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CRIME

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Host Gets Roasted for Her Explanation for Why She Cut Off a Trump Spox Mid-Interview Matt Vespa
Do You Feel a Draft? Kurt Schlichter
Why Was Clarence Thomas the Lone Dissenter in a Recent Second Amendment Ruling? Katie Pavlich
New Pentagon Chief of Staff Slammed As 'Unqualified' and Not 'Trustworthy' Spencer Brown
UPDATE: Biden Finally Releases Statement on Terrorist Mob That Attacked LA Synagogue Katie Pavlich
TikTok Bans Sports Apparel Company From Advertising on Platform. It's Not Hard to Figure Out Why. Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN Host Gets Roasted for Her Explanation for Why She Cut Off a Trump Spox Mid-Interview Matt Vespa
Advertisement