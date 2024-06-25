BREAKING: There's an Update on the Gag Order Against Trump
Sorry, Canada, the Stanley Cup Is Staying in the USA
Watch a British Journalist Annihilate Anti-Israel Clowns During a Debate Over Zionism
Australian Swimmer Who Trashed US Team Just Got Served a Piping Hot Cup...
Ernst Demands Pentagon Come Clean About Taxpayer Funding for Risky Research in China
Here's What D.C. Just Took Away From Hunter Biden
'Absurd and Shameful': Here's What Biden Is Allowing Iran to Do on American...
Russia Warns America to Expect Retaliation After Kyiv's Attack on Crimea With US-Supplied...
Conservative Legal Group Urges Election Officials Nationwide to Halt Non-Citizen Voter Reg...
Governor Newsom's Budget Agreement Could Cost Him His Run for Presidency
Fact Check: Biden Has Been Far Worse Than Trump on Deficits and Debt
New York County Passes Transgender Athlete Ban
Roe v. Wade Was Overturned Two Years Ago. Here's What Kamala Harris Said...
Some Advice for Trump Ahead of the Debate
Tipsheet

Second Illegal Alien Suspect in Texas Girl's Murder Has Bail Set at $10 Million

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  June 25, 2024 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

The second illegal alien suspect who was arrested in connection with 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray had his bail set at $10 million.

According to Fox News, Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel, 22, appeared in Harris County Criminal Court where his bail was set. A woman in the courtroom reportedly yelled “murderer” at him during the hearing (via Fox News):

Advertisement

During Tuesday's hearing, a woman yelled in Spanish "murderer" several times. When asked to leave, she yelled, "I want him to see my face," according to Fox News Correspondent Nate Foy. Nungaray's mother, Alexis Nungaray, who has called the suspects "monsters," stared at Martinez-Rangel as he left the courtroom.

"We have gotten into Martinez-Rangel's phone and found evidence that he was searching for ways to leave the country once his image was released to the media," Harris County Assistant District Attorney Megan Long revealed on Tuesday following the hearing.

Martinez-Rangel was told by a judge that if he posts bail, he must wear a GPS monitor, remain under constant house arrest in Harris County and have no contact with fellow suspect Peña Ramos or Nungaray's family, among other restrictions. The judge said any violation could potentially land him back in state custody. Peña Ramos was given the same restrictions on Monday.

Yesterday, Townhall reported how the other suspect, Franklin Jose Peña Ramos, 26, who was arrested in connection with the murder of the 12-year-old girl, also had his bail set at $10 million.

Martinez Rangel and Pena Ramos both illegally crossed the border and were released into the United States.

To recap, Nungaray was found strangled to death in a creek in Houston, Texas. The two illegals reportedly lured the girl under a bridge and assaulted her for hours before she was killed, which Townhall covered.

Recommended

Watch a British Journalist Annihilate Anti-Israel Clowns During a Debate Over Zionism Matt Vespa
Advertisement

On X, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that the illegal immigrants deserve the death penalty. 

“That little girl would be alive today if Biden enforced immigration laws at the border,” Abbott wrote.


Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CRIME

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch a British Journalist Annihilate Anti-Israel Clowns During a Debate Over Zionism Matt Vespa
BREAKING: There's an Update on the Gag Order Against Trump Katie Pavlich
Some Advice for Trump Ahead of the Debate Guy Benson
Ernst Demands Pentagon Come Clean About Taxpayer Funding for Risky Research in China Spencer Brown
Do You Feel a Draft? Kurt Schlichter
Trump-Biden Drinking Game Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Watch a British Journalist Annihilate Anti-Israel Clowns During a Debate Over Zionism Matt Vespa
Advertisement