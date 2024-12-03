The Facial Expression on This Dem When CNN Whipped Out the Receipts Over Hunter Biden's Pardon Is Gold

It wasn’t intentional because this was CNN, but they sure brutalized Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) over his past takes about a Hunter Biden pardon. There are legions of liberals who have been embarrassed for their slobbering over Joe Biden after he announced he wouldn’t pardon his son last year. That was a lie—Biden mulled this option since June. He opted to issue a blanket pardon for his son for everything between 2014 and 2024. Goldman was one of the voices who said Biden would never do this and then was subjected to this receipt reading live by CNN’s Brianna Keilar.

Advertisement

Goldman tried to deflect and deliver his pre-packaged talking point about how this wouldn’t be necessary if the old plea agreement didn’t collapse, but Keilar shut that down too, adding that the legal plea did collapse. Even after the failed plea deal, Biden said he wouldn’t pardon, but now he did (via RealClearPolitics) [emphasis mine]:

Simply incredible.



CNN makes Dan Goldman sit through a video of him insisting Joe Biden would never pardon his son. Then asks him to react. pic.twitter.com/0wcPzQMlef — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 2, 2024

BRIANNA KEILAR, CNN: You went out on a limb by backing up Biden when he said there would not be a pardon in July of 2023, just after that plea deal fell through. This is what you said. I want to watch.



QUESTION: Do you think a pardon for his son would be a mistake?



REP. DAN GOLDMAN: Yes. And I don't think there's any chance that President Biden is going to do that, unlike his predecessor, who pardoned all of his friends and anyone who had any access to him... And I think you see that in this case, where he kept on — and Merrick Garland kept on — a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney to investigate the president's son. If there is not an indication of the independence of the Department of Justice beyond that, I don't know what we could look for.



BRIANNA KEILAR, CNN: I mean, what does that feel like, watching yourself back then reassuring people that Biden was not going to issue a pardon for his son?



REP. DAN GOLDMAN: Yeah, and I think that if that plea agreement and that plea deal had gone through, there would be no pardon.



That was a satisfactory outcome already fallen.



BRIANNA KEILAR, CNN: It had already fallen through... When you reacted, this was when the deal had fallen through. And I hear what you're saying about the Kash Patel appointment, but you know, you took him at his word. So what does that feel like, knowing that he's gone back on it?

The body language does say it all. Also, again, Mr. Goldman is by far the worst Democrat you can trot onto a network to defend Biden or the Democratic agenda. The man is almost as dumb as Kamala.