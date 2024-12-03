JD Vance Had the Perfect Response to Bolton's Criticism of Kash Patel

John Bolton, former Ambassador to the United Nations, joined the chorus of criticism over President-elect Donald Trump’s selection of Kash Patel to head the FBI.

Advertisement

NBC’s “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker brought up the comments from Trump’s former National Security Adviser, who compared Patel to the head of the secret police under Joseph Stalin.

“Trump has nominated Kash Patel to be his Lavrenty Beria,” he told the network in a statement. “Fortunately, the FBI is not the NKVD. The Senate should reject this nomination 100-0.”

Trump’s former National Security Advisor John Bolton tells @NBCNews:



“Trump has nominated Kash Patel to be his Lavrenty Beria. Fortunately, the FBI is not the NKVD. The Senate should reject this nomination 100-0.”



We’ll have more coming up today on @meetthepress. — Kristen Welker (@kwelkernbc) December 1, 2024

Vice president-elect JD Vance said Bolton's reaction was a good sign.

John Bolton has been wrong about everything so I guess Kash must be pretty awesome. https://t.co/V2wYNcqhmh — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 1, 2024

In his statement announcing Patel as his pick to lead the FBI, Trump said he will be an "'America First' fighter."

"Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and 'America First' fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending Justice, and protecting the American People," Trump said. "He played a pivotal role in uncovering the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, standing as an advocate for truth, accountability, and the Constitution. Kash did an incredible job during my First Term, where he served as Chief of Staff at the Department of Defense, Deputy Director of National Intelligence, and Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council. Kash has also tried over 60 jury trials."

Under Patel, the FBI "will end the growing crime epidemic in America, dismantle the migrant criminal gangs, and stop the evil scourge of human and drug trafficking across the Border," the president-elect added, noting he will "bring back Fidelity, Bravery, and Integrity to the FBI."