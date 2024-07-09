An Illegal Alien Allegedly Sexually Assaulted an Iowa 12-Year-Old

An illegal alien from Honduras allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in Iowa, according to a report from Fox News.

Junior Manuel Dubon Benitez, 18, was reportedly charged with sexual abuse in the second degree. The incident occurred in February, involving "sexual abuse upon Jane Doe, a 12-year-old child."

Dubon Benitez entered the United States illegally in April 2022 (via Fox News):

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told Fox News Digital Dubon Benitez is a Honduran national who illegally entered via Hidalgo, Texas, in April 2022. ICE said it has issued a detainer with the prison, which is a request that, upon his release, he be turned over to the agency so it can place him in removal proceedings.

In recent months, Townhall has reported on a slew of crimes that appear to be perpetrated by illegal aliens. This includes attacks on children.

Last month, an illegal immigrant from Ecuador was arrested in connection with the rape of a 13-year-old girl New York City at a park in broad daylight.

Townhall covered how the 25-year-old illegal immigrant, Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, was taken into custody on Tuesday. He reportedly entered the United States in 2021. The illegal alien admitted in court to recording the attack as he became more “comfortable” during it.

In Houston, Texas, two illegal aliens were arrested in connection with the murder of a 12-year-old girl named Jocelyn Nungaray. Both suspects had their bail set at $10 million. The two illegals reportedly lured the girl under a bridge and assaulted her for hours before she was killed.

In Albany, New York, an illegal alien from Turkey was arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl.

Last month, an illegal alien from El Salvador was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree rape of Rachel Morin, 37, a mother-of-five in Maryland.

And, an illegal alien from Ecuador who was caught and released at the border last year was arrested in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old girl.