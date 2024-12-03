Why South Korea Is Under a State of Martial Law
Special Counsel David Weiss Sees Right Through Biden's Reasoning for Why He Pardoned Hunter

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 03, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

In a statement explaining his pardon of Hunter Biden, the president claimed the first son was “selectively and unfairly prosecuted.”  But special counsel David Weiss rejected that notion in filings with the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, where Hunter was found guilty of gun crimes, and the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, where the president’s 54-year-old son pleaded guilty to tax charges. 

“The Executive Branch that charged Defendant is headed by that sitting President – Defendant’s father,” Weiss noted. “The Attorney General heading the DOJ was appointed by and reports to Defendant’s father. And that Attorney General appointed the Special Counsel who made the challenged charging decision in this case – while Defendant’s father was still the sitting President. Defendant’s claim is effectively that his own father targeted him for being his son, a claim that is nonsensical under the facts here.” 

Weiss pointed out that when Hunter Biden made the same claims in appeals, they were roundly rejected.

“In total, eleven (11) different Article III judges appointed by six (6) different presidents, including his father, considered and rejected the defendant’s claims, including his claims for selective and vindictive prosecution,” he said. 

Weiss argued the judge overseeing the tax case against Hunter shouldn’t dismiss the indictment even if he was just given a presidential pardon.  

“The Government does not challenge that the defendant has been the recipient of an act of mercy. But that does not mean the grand jury’s decision to charge him, based on a finding of probable cause, should be wiped away as if it never occurred,” Weiss wrote.

